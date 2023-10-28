Subway worker literally brings receipts after customer complains

A Subway employee made a formal apology video online after being called out in a video for making the wrong sandwich.

One fast-food worker, part of the mega-popular “Subway” chain that specializes in making sandwiches, was shocked to discover that she had been called out on social media for giving a regular customer the wrong order.

While there have been occasions of more confrontational interactions between workers and customers, like an angry teenager who got arrested for jumping over the counter to make her own burger, this subway employee decided to repost the video with an apology and explanation.

Viewers respected and applauded the subway worker’s apology video and honesty, with other employees reassuring her that Subway “regulars” are the worst.

Subway employee responds after customer complaint

The customer complained online in a video, where they opened up the wrapping around their sandwich before being visibly upset, showing the offending ingredients to the camera: “Are you kidding me?! I asked for no tomatoes and no cucumbers, and what did they give me?”

However, the employee who made her sandwich found the video where the customer was upset, and issued an apology and an explanation, as she quite literally recalled the receipt for the order that the customer asked for:

“That’s what was on the receipt. I know that is not what you usually order, because you order a lot […] given, I should have called you, but with Subway receipts we just make whatever is on the receipt, so I thought maybe she is switching it up today […] I’m sorry.”

While some could see the reason for the customer’s anger, “I also get irrationally angry when my food is wrong, not mad at the workers tho,” others applauded the worker for the apology video and claimed she did nothing wrong: “‘Should have called,’ noooo baby, you was doin’ your job.”

But other fast food employees handle disgruntled customers a little differently, like a McDonalds worker who ignored customers at the drive-through if she thought they were being impatient.