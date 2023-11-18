Children’s TV host quits to get rich on OnlyFans as dads start subscribing

Sick of “being covered in slime,” one children’s TV host decided to try her luck at raunchier entertainment in the world of OnlyFans.

The current cost of living crisis has pushed many to leave behind their previous jobs and careers for a hand at something new.

That was the case for Lizzy Capri, a 29-year-old TV presenter who found fame on YouTube making children’s content, from toy hacks to science.

However, after five years and plenty of mess, Lizzy decided to try her luck elsewhere — OnlyFans.

“I reached a breaking point and realized I didn’t want to make kids content anymore,” Lizzy told the Daily Star. “I’m a grown woman, I don’t enjoy running around in slime and playing hide and seek and getting my house really messy for videos.”

Instead, she is now expected to make approximately $500,000 this year alone via the scandalous adult site. Some of her viewers have even transferred over from YouTube, only instead of the children, Lizzy is now being watched by their dads.

“I’ve got mixed reactions from parents. I’ve definitely got some dad subscribers now, they can watch and enjoy,” she said, seemingly unbothered by the change in her audience. “They comment or message me to say ‘Oh my son used to watch you and now I can’. It’s great that the dads are still following me.”

Instagram: lizzycapri Lizzy admitted she thinks it’s “great” that the dads of her former audience can still enjoy her content.

It is unknown whether the mums of her former fans feel the same, though Lizzy stands by her decision to make the switch.

She said, “I’m so much happier now. I feel like I’ve been able to turn my career from a burden, something I really didn’t love to do anymore, into something empowering.”

