Blac Chyna denies kidnapping allegations by TikToker Ava Louise

Blac Chyna has denied kidnapping allegations made by TikToker Ava Louise, who accused the model of preventing her from leaving her home.

The 32-year-old model came under fire after the TikTok musician accused her of kidnapping people, saying that she had to sign a very “creepy” Non-disclosure-agreement when visiting Blac at 4 am.

In the video, Ava claimed that she was invited to visit the influencer at her home at 4 am to discuss a music collaboration, and she agreed to go.

However, after she entered the house, Ava was allegedly “forced” to sign an NDA, and she believed she was being set up for involvement in some type of nonconsensual sex encounter or sex-for-money scheme.

The TikToker said she felt intimidated and scared, claiming when her Uber arrived, Blac pulled her into the bathroom, shut the door, and manipulated her into staying. Ava said she was only able to escape once the model “became overly intoxicated.”

Blac Chyna denies allegations and threatens legal action

Now, Blac has come forward and denied the claims that the content creator has made, saying that Ava was just looking to get more followers on her TikTok account.

The model is also taking legal action, as she had her lawyers write up a strong cease and desist letter to Ava so she would stop claiming that Blac was kidnapping people.

In the legal letter obtained by TMZ, Blac said that all the allegations were “false, extreme and outrageous”, and if she would continue with the reported false claims, there would be serious legal consequences.

Furthermore, her legal team took aim at Ava’s credibility, saying it’s part of a pattern of “menacing and outrageous conduct” to increase the musician’s social media platform.

The videos concerning Blac no longer appear on the TikToker’s account, suggesting she likely received the cease and desist letter.