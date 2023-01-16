Awesome Games Done Quick raises $2.6m with record-breaking Twitch stream

Known for their yearly speed-running marathons, Awesome Games Done Quick has completed their week-long 24-hour stream and raised over $2.6 million for the Prevent Cancer foundation, breaking four separate speed-running world records at the same time.

The 2023 Awesome Games Done Quick featured 150 unique speed runs with a week’s worth of constant, 24-hour content. During the stream, tens of thousands of viewers donated, with it being reported by the site that over 39,000 viewers donated to the stream, totaling an impressive $2.6m for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The numbers are impressive but don’t quite beat the 2022 record where AGDQ managed to raise over $3.4 million for the same charity. Although, the stream still raised a fantastic amount, and even broke four speed-running world records over the duration of the event.

Awesome Games Done Quick raises money through a yearly speed-running marathon.

AGDQ beats four world records and raises over $2.6m for charity in week-long Twitch stream

Thanks to an announcement on the Game Done Quick Twitter, and the reveal on their website, we know AGDQ raised a total of $2,645,385.41 in their streaming marathon, aiding the non-profit organization greatly.

The maximum donation was around $100,000 while the average viewer donated around $66.00 to the stream, thus donating to Prevent Cancer.

On top of that, four world records were achieved, those being the speed-run times for:

Super Mario Galaxy 2: 2:54:51.33

2:54:51.33 PowerWash Simulator: 33:31.7

33:31.7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge: 56:18

56:18 Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option (Prototype): 21:44.6

Overall, the AGDQ was a huge success and only seems to be rising in popularity, meaning more money is being raised and more impact is being had on Twitch, World Records, and for important charities.

The next big event by Games Done Quick, otherwise known as Summer Games Done Quick will take place on May 28, 2023, and will end on June 4, 2023.