Asmongold addresses charity stream “scam” accusations: “I don’t have to say anything”

OTK co-founder Asmongold has addressed charity stream “scam” accusations on stream but made it clear that he’s not going to directly talk about it.

Back in December 2023, Investigative reporters Jacob Wolf and Hunter Cooke claimed that millions in charity donations made to campaigns organized by the company Softgiving never actually made it to the charity.

The company organized streams with some of the internet’s biggest influencers, including Asmongold and Mizkif of OTK.

During a recent broadcast, Asmongold was asked about the situation by a viewer, causing him to finally address it… but says he doesn’t have to say anything.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Asmongold addresses Softgiving charity stream controversy

On January 5, 2023, Jacob Wolf shared a clip of Asmongold’s stream where he was asked about the ongoing situation with the company Brandfluence which was formerly known as Softgiving.

In the clip, Asmongold asked: “who gives a sh*t.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Somebody makes an allegation against me and suddenly I have to respond to it? No! I don’t have to say anything… who gives a f*ck?” he said. “What am I gonna do? Am I gonna sit here and try to defend myself and explain it to people? No. There’s no reason to.”

Article continues after ad

“What do you think I’m gonna do?”

Article continues after ad

Asmongold added: “I don’t go out of my way to shut any of this stuff down because any reasonable person that looks into it will see the truth of it. That’s the reason why.”

In a reply to a follower, Jacob made it clear that they haven’t accused him of any wrongdoing. He said: “all I’m curious to know is what he and OTK knew or didn’t know prior to our article.”

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.