Andy Cohen fans defend him after he was secretly filmed at NYC Pride

Fans of Andy Cohen have come to his defense after he was discreetly recorded being intimate with someone at a bar during an NYC Pride event.

The footage went viral on TikTok after a user shared the video and had themselves green-screened on it. The user was said to be making “judgemental faces” as the video played in the background.

The TikTok went on to amass over 7 million views, sparking a widespread debate online.

Fans defend Andy Cohen on social media

After going viral, fans came to the host’s defense. One asked on Twitter, “People are really shaming Andy Cohen for having a hot guy sit on his lap during pride?”

Article continues after ad

Some users joked about how they had to defend a 50-year-old but felt it was necessary.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some users called out the TikToker who secretly filmed the moment. Another user responded, “It’s supposed to be a safe space for EVERYONE, so whoever put this online is absolute trash”.

Some other users claimed they weren’t fans of Andy but questioned why the video was being publicized as if he is doing something wrong.

Andy has yet to respond to these events.