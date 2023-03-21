Amazon driver goes viral for delivering package during a police stand-off

An Amazon driver has gone viral on TikTok for walking through a police stand-off to ensure that a package is delivered, with the clip now blowing up on the social media platform.

A recent TikTok has gone viral after an Amazon delivery worker chose to ignore police cars pilled up in the street and made sure to complete the delivery to the house while a stand-off was underway.

As first reported by Out Kick, the video, which was initially posted on the March 9, has garnered over 2 million views since.

Amazon driver goes viral on TikTok for delivering order during a police stand-off

In the clip, a neighbor from across the house in question has filmed the situation, with the Amazon delivery person walking through the lawn of the house and around the multiple police vehicles that all have their lights on. The full TikTok can be viewed here:

As well as this, just under a dozen police officers can be seen standing on the street at attention, with many of them looking at the delivery person with complete confusion. After walking right up to the house, a police officer intercepts the delivery, grabbing the package and sending the delivery driver on their way back to their car.

However, the Amazon driver makes sure to grab a quick picture of the situation before heading back to their car.

The comments section of the TikTok are filled with reactions about the courage of the driver. One user commenting “someone going for employee of the month” while another wrote “bro has the lowest blood pressure.”

Despite not technically completing the delivery, another TikTok user commented on the video “and he’s marking it as delivered as he walks away” in response to how the driver can been seen walking back to the car and using their phone as they do so.

