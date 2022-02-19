Model Adriana Lima surprises fans with pregnancy announcement in first TikTok

Model Adriana Lima has revealed that she’s expecting her third baby, in a heartwarming pregnancy announcement she uploaded as her first-ever TikTok video.

Adriana Lima is a former Victoria’s Secret model with a substantial following on social media, including nearly 14 million followers on her main account.

In a post uploaded on February 19, Lima revealed that she had finally made a TikTok account too, writing in the caption: “I am officially on TikTok! Go check my first video! Get ready for a big surprise!”

Fans were definitely surprised when they made their way over to her new page to find that her first video was an announcement revealing that she’s pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

In the heartwarming video, she included a series of videos of Lemmers making her jump, explaining that he likes to scare her everywhere. But then, she revealed that she was going to get her payback, showing the camera a positive pregnancy test.

Andre looked absolutely stunned by the news, and Adriana finished off the video with a clip of a scan and the announcement that the baby is coming in Fall 2022.

Fans were ecstatic for the couple and proceeded to send hundreds of messages of support and congratulations via the comment section.

“Congratulations!! Such a cool way to share it with the world,” one comment with over 400 likes read, another saying they are “so so happy” for her.

Even the official TikTok account left a comment, writing, “congrats!!! and welcome to TikTok!” in a message that got over 900 likes.

Lima certainly made an entrance with her first-ever TikTok, and fans are hoping that she’ll share more videos on the platform in the future, with her follower count already starting to grow.