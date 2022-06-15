Addison Rae beach video breaks internet for TikTok handstand challenge

Addison Rae has finally joined the viral TikTok handstand challenge and fans can’t get enough of the beach video.

The trend, which involves users either performing a standard handstand or balancing solely on their head, has over one billion views on the platform.

Popular creators have been chiming in with their own adaptations, including Charli D’Amelio, threedotcorey, and a number of others.

On June 14, up stepped Addison Rae and her fans are going wild for it.

Addison Rae TikTok handstand challenge video

During a trip to the Bahamas, the ‘He’s All That’ Netflix movie star tried her luck with the TikTok handstand challenge, with a twist.

With a glorious beach in the background, Rae planted herself on her head to complete the handstand, before bending backward into a position not many people would be able to safely pull off.

The clip has been viewed over 21 million times, making it her most-watched of the year and best performing since April 2022.

In the comments, people were in disbelief about how she pulled it off. One fan said: “Love the look of the beach! I would’ve broke my head.” Another said: “Nah my back would be in a whole lotta pain after that.”

One other posted: “You did not know she was that flexible.”

What is the TikTok handstand challenge?

The TikTok handstand challenge was started by Bryce McKenzie, which tasks users with completing a successful handstand with Ian Asher’s TikTok sound running in the background.

Many who have taken part in the challenge – just like Addison Rae – have put their own unique twist on the everyday handstand. The crazier the take, the more the views (it would seem).

Addison’s is not even the top-viewed of the trend at the time of writing, as that crown goes to Charli D’Amelio with her submission on June 7. But with just a two million view gap, that could change quite quickly.