16-year-old girl stabbed to death after arguing about McDonald’s Sweet & Sour sauce

A teenage girl has been stabbed to death following an argument over McDonald’s sauces in Washington, D.C.

Howard University Hospital called D.C. Police after a 16-year-old came in with stab wounds. Tragically, the young girl succumbed to her injuries only days after her first day of school.

The authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Naima Liggon from Waldorf, Maryland. She had sought out treatment after being stabbed at a nearby McDonald’s by another teenage girl.

The two girls had traveled to the McDonald’s together on their way to a party, but an argument after ordering food turned fatal.

Teenage girl stabbed at McDonald’s after sauce argument

As reported by Fox 5, the two teens got back into the car and began allegedly arguing over the sauces they received. A surveillance video reportedly showed the suspect lunging towards the victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen and torso.

“Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life. She was loved and admired by so many people,” said Joy Liggon, the victim’s mother.

“The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community. Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.”

The D.C. Superior Court had deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before charging the unnamed suspect with second-degree murder as a juvenile, among other charges. At the time of arrest, she was armed with a knife.

The suspect’s attorney initially claimed self-defense before the judge announced the second-degree murder charge.

D.C. Police are expected to start enforcing curfews in various locations beginning September 1. The U Street Corridor, where the murder occurred, is included on that list.