Dota 2 player uncovers over 30 unused Windranger voice lines

A Dota 2 player uncovered dozens of unused lines for Windranger’s arcana voice dating back to before Valve removed the Tome of Knowledge.

The Tome of Knowledge in Dota 2 constituted a purchasable item that would grant users a great deal of experience.

Valve removed the item from the game, essentially replacing it with the Wisdom Runes that arrived in update 7.33. Notably, these runes grant experience boosts and can prevent games from becoming too one-sided.

Interestingly enough, it seems Dota 2’s Tome of Knowledge days were hiding something far more intriguing than XP gains.

Dota 2 fan finds unused Windranger Arcana voice lines

In a recent Reddit thread, a user named Abyssal_D2 shared a screenshot featuring 31 unused voice lines for Windranger’s Arcana. The post claims the lines were originally written as responses centered around the Tome of Knowledge item.

Some of the dialogue reads pretty cut and dry. “Sweet tome,” reads one such line. “Some radical ideas in here,” Windranger would’ve said in another piece of dialogue.

However, the long list of unused responses includes a few noteworthy pieces of lore-related information, too. In one line, she comments on a “big disaster in Dark Reef.”

Other bits of dialogue boast references to the Isle of Jidi, secret tunnels buried beneath Roshan’s Lair, and the Solar Throne’s influence.

Of course, Dota 2 players are nothing short of intrigued by the find. But most seem especially interested in the detail regarding tunnels beneath Roshan’s lair.

“Why didn’t [Valve] use [secret tunnels] instead of Roshan walking to a portal?” one person pondered. Another user asked a similar question, to which someone else responded with the explanation given in the unused voice lines – “because the entrance caved in.”

Suffice it to say, Windranger Arcana’s canned Dota 2 lines are packed with lore that players probably wouldn’t mind seeing resurface in some capacity.