Diablo 4 players enraged by $65 horse armor bundle

Diablo 4 has added an armor bundle for mounts known Father’s Judgement which has sparked controversy among Diablo 4 fans for its 64.99 USD price tag.

If you were hoping to drip out your lovely horse in Diablo 4, there’s a striking mount armor bundle that recently hit Tejal’s Shop. The only catch is that’ll cost you 64.99 USD. That’s right, the Diablo 4 Father’s Judgement bundle costs almost as much as the standard edition of the game itself.

Cosmetic items included with this purchase are the ghostly-looking ‘Lux’ mount and the rather regal ‘Shelter of Light’s Messenger’ mount armor. Despite how battle-ready this steed may look, the disparity between the price of the bundle and what players perceive to be its value has led them to mock it, with some jokingly calling it a “macro transaction.”

Diablo 4 needs to rein in its microtransactions, say fans

The discussion was prompted after X user @PaulTassi posted a screenshot of the Father’s Judgement bundle, using it as an illustration of Diablo 4’s worsening microtransaction practices. Many of those in the replies expressed their disgust and disbelief at just how much Blizzard expects players to pony up for this cosmetic.

Yet, as some Diablo 4 fans have pointed out, the bundle also comes with 7,800 Platinum. This is somewhat in line with the established in-game economy, as 7,800 of Diablo 4’s currency would set you back by almost $80. In this regard, the Father’s Judgement bundle technically offers an attractive discount on the in-game currency or IGC.

A few Diablo 4 players argued that this particular bundle is one of the more fairly priced in the game and one criticized OP for cropping out the platinum icon in the bundle’s graphic that more clearly communicated what’s included: “I 1000% support your continued contentions re: D4’s atrocious monetization, and agree with you here, but it /is/ a bit sly to leave out the big “7800 platinum” from the top right corner.”

Nonetheless, for some players, the bundle’s hefty price tag calls into question how justifiable Diablo 4’s Platinum exchange rate is in the first place. “I see microtransactions have been normalized so much that people in the comments are defending them,” commented one X user.

No matter what your take is on this bougie bundle, it’s clear that Father’s Judgement has inspired a whole lot of judgment from a portion of Diablo 4 players.