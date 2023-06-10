Diablo 4 players claim it can’t compare to the “magic” of Diablo 2

While Diablo 4 has been well received by most, people who have been longtime fans of the series can’t help but feel like it doesn’t have the same “magic” as Diablo 2 does.

The release of Diablo 4 has been meteoric. It’s Blizzard’s fastest-selling game of all time, and, while tons of fans are stoked about the latest ARPG, others claim that it will never compare to the golden days of Diablo 2.

While Diablo 4 has recieved rave reviews from critics ahead of launch, longtime fans of the series are convinced that it fall short and that certain aspects of the game aren’t as good as older entries. Mainly, fans of the franchise are stating that Diablo 4 is just too difficult to keep up with.

The constant updates being made to the game are the main reason fans fear for their ability to causally play the game. Diablo 3’s seasonal content rotation may have kept the game fresh, but it wasn’t a universally loved feature. And Diablo 4 has doubled down on that seasonal formula.

What sets Diablo 2 apart from Diablo 4

Diablo 2 was created during a time of “gameplay first”, as mentioned by one of the commenters on the Reddit post. They state that “D2 was made in an Era where gameplay was the main objective. And it’s an Era that’s mostly long gone.”

Diablo 4 has a lot going on, and while for some that might be fine, others want to enjoy the game in a more relaxed state.

Diablo 2 is easy to jump into at any time as nothing really changes anymore within the game. The game’s static nature is a big part of the appeal for old-school players who just want to hop in and play the game they love.

Whereas those who come late to Diablo 4 feel as if they may never catch up to the never-ending cycle of updates, changes, and revolving classes.

One commenter lamented this, feeling like they’d always fall behind as Diablo 4 evolves. “I won’t be able to keep up with D4 because it isn’t a casual game…it’s constantly going to evolve which will make it difficult to play for casual players.”

Another pitfall to some of the fans is the seeming lack of community in Diablo 4. Unless you have your own group of friends, you are stuck playing solo. And, though there are a ton of players running around in the overworld, participating in World events and other cooperative missions, parties rarely form and players go their separate ways just a short time after completing their objective.

“The game reminds me of an MMO there’s all these people running around doing stuff but none of you are actually working together.” another commented said.

With all those players running around but none of them partying up, the game can feel simultaneously populated and lonely for those who don’t have a dedicated group of friends. Going by people’s feelings on the topic, there are some clear reasons people prefer Diablo 2 to the latest entry in the series.

While some worry we may never get another Diablo like Diablo 2, there is still hope for the game, as at least two more expansions are on the horizon. Blizzard could bring back territories that don’t scale to keep things more confined as they did with World of Warcraft Classic.

Until then, all fans can do is sit back and wait for those DLCs and enjoy the ride on the Diablo 4 train.