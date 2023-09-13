Blizzard’s Diablo 4 event in South Korea sees shockingly low turnout

Blizzard’s Diablo 4 event in South Korea saw a shockingly low turnout rate as the stands were left empty as interest in the game waned.

Despite coming out to a fiery reception, and breaking sales records for Blizzard, interest in Diablo 4 has started to wane ever since Season 1’s launch. Even stream viewership has hit rock bottom with a 99% drop-off.

The declining level of interest was most evident in a recent Diablo 4 event, which saw an abysmally low turnout. On September 9, Blizzard Korea partnered with Korean esports broadcaster TEN to host a live show where two teams went head-to-head in Diablo 4.

However, the event didn’t pan out the way the organizers may have hoped, as the stands were left almost completely empty and the stream barely hitting 300 viewers at its peak.

According to a Redditor on the Diablo 4 subreddit, a streamer who attended the live event was asked to shut off their stream after commenting on his surprise at how few people there were in the stands.

And in the thread, they included pictures, in which we can see the seats are nearly completely empty with only a few people in attendance.

“Says a lot about [the] state of the game when Korea, with its huge Blizzard fanbase, has had a live event practically abandoned and viewers barely hitting 300s peak on the official channel,” the Redditor said of the event.

And many others in the comments agreed that the game is “dead.” “It’s a boring game with no items to chase. The loot sucks. No chance in hell I will spend more money,” wrote a commenter.

Another wrote with a slightly more optimistic tone, “One part of me is sad because I love Diablo. But another part of me also feels great, with this, I hope this can make Blizzard realize the urgency of their game problems.”