New Destiny 2 cutscene gives more clarity on Final Shape than Lightfall’s entire campaign

Week 5 of Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep just released a major cutscene, one giving players information about the Final Shape, the Veil, and the Witness, revealing more than the entirety of Lightfall’s campaign.

Destiny 2 is nearing the conclusion of its lengthy Light and Dark Saga. Dating all way back to Destiny 1, the Light and Dark saga details the story of the Traveller, the Guardians, and the Light. More recent expansions have divulged more information about the Witness, the Darkness, and the mysterious Veil that we learned about in Lightfall.

Unfortunately, Lightfall’s story left things to be desired from the player base. While we heard a lot about the Veil, we didn’t actually learn much about the entity. The lack of information was so bad that Bungie had to reveal that more information would be released about the Veil in Season of the Deep.

Fast forward to now, five weeks into Season of the Deep, and we’ve finally received a major cutscene that gave a bunch more information leading up to The Final Shape.

Destiny 2’s newest cutscene details the Witness, the Veil, and the Final Shape

The cutscene shown during the newest weekly mission details the Witness’ origin and what exactly the Final Shape is.

Note: Anything below this point can be considered a spoiler for Destiny 2’s Light and Dark Saga, including information about The Final Shape.

According to the cutscene, the Final Shape is referring to the merging of both the Traveller and the Veil, with the intention of creating a “perfect” universe.

The Witness was formed by an ancient race of aliens, who originally found the Traveller and prospered from it, calling it the “Gardener”. Eventually, they sought meaning in their existence and ventured out in their Pyramid ships searching for purpose. This is when they came across the Veil, which they eventually claimed.

They began to understand that whilst the Traveller (or the Light) could create life and bend the laws of the universe, they learned that the Light could just as easily bring ruin. The race studied the Veil and came to learn Darkness in an attempt to steal away the Traveller’s power, preventing its volatile nature.

When presented with the Veil, the Traveller fled. In order to hunt the Traveller, the alien race sacrificed themselves with the power of Darkness to create the Witness, attempting to “impose meaning on a meaningless universe.”

The cutscene ends on the Traveller, with the ominous sentence. “One that is nearly at its end.”

It’s likely we’ll learn more information and plot in the seasons to come, with The Final Shape completing the saga in its entirety.