Insane Destiny 2 exploit allows players to farm infinite enhancement cores

A new insane Destiny 2 exploit has allowed players to farm an infinite amount of enhancement cores from Banshee-44 by purchasing and dismantling weapons.

Destiny 2 is a game all about becoming stronger. Whether that means grinding out power, looking for god rolls or even crafting the perfect build, guardians are constantly looking to improve themselves. The developers of Destiny 2 have acknowledged players’ love for the grind and introduced several systems to accommodate for this.

This includes things like random rolls, which can grant powerful bonuses to weapons based on their perks. Or the weapon upgrade system, which allows players to slowly improve their favorite weapons of choice.

Of course, upgrading a weapon takes time and materials, many of which require players to tackle different forms of content. One such material is the enhancement core, a currency that is required to upgrade weapons from one level to the next. These are somewhat commonplace, but a player has discovered a way to infinitely farm them just by using Legendary Shards.

Destiny 2 players discover infinite enhancement core exploit

Destiny 2 players have found an exploit that allows them to infinitely generate enhancement cores using Legendary Shards. Players have discovered that the Staccato-46 scout rifle currently being sold by Banshee-44 can be dismantled for a guaranteed enhancement core. This easily makes it one of the best farming methods possible, allowing players to trade in Legendary Shards for enhancement cores.

Not only that but players will receive some legendary shards back in the process, meaning they won’t go completely broke with this new method. Legendary Shards will also be retired when The Final Shape rolls around, so you don’t need to feel guilty about dumping them all on Banshee.

It’s worthwhile noting that this exploit won’t remain forever, as Banshee frequently changes what stock they have, meaning it’s a good idea to hop on and farm cores while you can.