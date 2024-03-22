Game-breaking Destiny 2 bug has players losing their Guardians

A game-breaking bug in Destiny 2 has caused players to completely lose their Guardians, prompting them to remake characters on the login screen.

Destiny 2 players have reportedly been losing their characters when they try to log into the looter shooter. Many players have even noticed that their Bungie ID had changed when logging into Destiny 2, and when trying to access their characters, were instead met with a create new character option.

Even when logging in and out of Destiny 2, players were still unable to access their characters, with many expressing worry their accounts would be lost forever. Potentially thousands of hours down the drain.

Article continues after ad

This is wildly problematic for Bungie’s popular title, as players can spend countless hours working on their character, making this random disappearance even more worrying for the community.

“I just opened the game and was presented with the date of birth screen. Cool,” one player said of their experience logging in on March 21.

Article continues after ad

“Then I got notice that my bungie ID code changed. That’s weird. Then it wants me to select a class. Where are my characters? Closed and reopened the app multiple times and my characters aren’t there. How do I fix this?” The player questioned.

Article continues after ad

Others flooded the comments sharing a similar experience, saying that they’re unable to access their characters also.

“This just happened to me as well. I’m now unable to even access the game. I keep getting notified that the servers are unavailable – error code: cat,” one player stated.

“Got the DOB screen and then got told Destiny servers are unavailable,” another claimed.

Bungie has stated that they have since solved this issue, but advised players to relaunch Destiny 2 so that their character data can properly update. According to their urgent fix, “character and account data” has been unaffected, so all Guardians will be restored upon your next login.

Article continues after ad