Destiny 2’s Legendary Shards to be a thing of the past by The Final Shape

Legendary Shards are set to become a currency of the past in Destiny 2 as Bungie has outlined its plans to gradually remove them in the lead-up to The Final Shape.

It’s been almost a decade since Guardians walked their first steps in the Destiny universe. Plenty has changed over the years, but from day one, it’s all been heading towards the end of what’s now known as the Light and Darkness saga.

The Final Shape marks the end of this first saga in Destiny 2, and with it, the community is certainly in for some surprises. Chief among them being shakeups to core fundamentals, as we now know not even staple currencies are safe from change.

Legendary Shards have been a core part of the experience for a number of years now, but this particular resource is now being wiped from the franchise as a whole. By the time the next expansion drops, your stockpile will be gone.

“We are starting the process to deprecate this currency in Destiny 2,” Bungie made clear in a September 14 blog post. The intention being to “make the game easier to understand and to reduce the bloat of currencies, consumables, and items.”

As a result, Legendary Shards are on the chopping block. Starting in Season 23, Monument to Lost Lights and ritual gear focusing will no longer require Legendary Shards. Similarly, non-Adept focusing will only cost ritual engrams and Glimmer. Devs also teased Xûr will accept a different currency moving forward too.

That’s just the starting point, however, as Bungie looks to phase out this currency altogether. By the time The Final Shape arrives, Legendary Shards “will no longer be in Destiny 2.”

While some Guardians have been hoarding thousands of Legendary Shards in their inventories for years, there will be no exchange for other materials. Thus, the currency will simply vanish from your game regardless of how much you’ve amassed in Destiny 2.

Bungie Who knows what mysterious currency Xur may be hunting for next.

“The goal in removing Legendary Shards is to make Destiny 2 a more approachable and fair experience for all players,” Bungie explained.

In removing this particular aspect from the game, devs are hoping to simplify the experience for not just newcomers, but veterans alike. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s what comes to fruition by the time The Final Shape is upon us.