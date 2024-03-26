Destiny 2 Vaults mercifully being improved in The Final Shape

Destiny 2 Vaults will be getting another upgrade with The Final Shape, the first quality-of-life upgrade for the feature in two years.

Vault space in Destiny 2 is one of the biggest pain points for the shooter. Imagine having a game revolve entirely around finding the latest and greatest loot, all with the best possible rolls just to not have anywhere to put it. The Vault, which offers up to 600 slots of inventory space, seems like it would be more than enough, but Destiny 2 players know that this is nowhere near the case.

Especially for players with multiple characters, plus the removal of sunsetting, you never know when that King’s Fall weapon might become the highest DPS weapon in the game. This eventually leads to a hoarding, a clogged inventory, and eventually a clogged Vault too, which leaves players begging for an upgrade.

Mercifully, the devs have announced that the feature will be getting an upgrade in The Final Shape.

Bungie Destiny 2’s Vault will be getting an upgrade with The Final Shape.

A dev stream hosted on March 26 showcased what Into The Light would look like, but also gave some news for players lacking Vault space. For the first time in two years, the Vault is set to gain another 100 slots, pushing it to a total of 700.

With an additional 100 slots, players should feel a tad relieved that they can horde a few more of their favorite weapons before needing to pull off their dreaded Vault clean-up.

However, with Into The Light bringing back a heap of iconic weapons from Destiny 2’s past, now might just be the time to clear up some space for the returning items players have previously loved.