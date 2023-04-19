Destiny 2 update 7.0.5.0 patch notes: Auto Rifle buff, best-dressed commendations, more

Destiny 2’s newest patch 7.0.5.0 brings about a couple of buffs to the underdog auto rifle archetype and introduces the brand new best-dressed commendation for those style-slinging Guardians.

The next patch for Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2 has arrived, and with it, much-needed buffs to auto-rifles, as well as some weapon tuning for several other archetypes. Patch 7.0.5.0 also brings about the brand-new best-dressed commendation, so make sure you’ve got your best outfits on for when the post-game screen hits.

Auto Rifle PvE Buffs

One of the biggest changes that arrived in the newest patch for Destiny 2 is the sizeable damage buffs all auto-rifles received in PvE. Auto Rifles have always had a rough time in Destiny 2, with their range and damage being crowded out by superior options like submachine guns.

However, Patch 7.0.5.0 delivers a hefty 25% damage buff for auto-rifles against red and orange-bar enemies in PvE, making the archetype a tad more viable.

Best Dressed Commendations

Commendations have been a point of contention for Destiny 2 players since it was released with the Lightfall expansion. Whilst a good idea in theory, players immediately began to feel the struggle of progression being locked behind the system. Since this time, Bungie has slowly eased up on the requirements for commendations, and is looking to upgrade the system once again.

The Best Dressed commendation now allows players to commend others who they believe are particularly stylish, diversifying player options outside of the two existing ones.

Destiny 2 update 7.0.5.0 patch notes

The full patch notes, courtesy of Bungie can be found below.

ACTIVITIES

SEASONAL BATTLEGROUNDS

Fixed an issue where the Consecrated Essence could appear duplicated.

CRUCIBLE

Added a new 6v6 connection-based matchmaking (CBMM) Weekly Rotator, which includes Clash, Zone Control, and Rift.

The existing 6v6 Party Rotator is now Mayhem, Momentum Control, and Scorched.

Updated tutorial crucible quest to reflect changes to available playlists.

Added a metric showing off your Competitive Division rank.

Ascendant Competitive Division players can now purchase an emblem from Shaxx.

Fixed errant Glorious and Dredgen awarding/gilding. All players must reclaim/regild their titles if they have completed the requisite Triumphs.

Increased the strength of the respawn overshield in Crucible.

In Rift, activating Grapple no longer drops the Spark.

In Rift, players can no longer dunk the Spark while moving faster than 15 meters per second or while using a Grapple ability.

VANGUARD OPS

Legend difficulty Defiant Battlegrounds now rotate their weapon overcharge weekly.

Defeating Tormentors now provides revive tokens like Champions and Hive Guardians in some activities.

Fixed Hive door locks in Heist Battlegrounds to behave the same in all versions of the activity.

Tuned difficulty in Heist Battlegrounds present in Vanguard and Nightfall playlists.

Fixed an issue where a crash could rarely occur shortly after picking up the first Solar Cell in The Arms Dealer.

Fixed an issue where The Arms Dealer enemies, which continually respawn to drop required Solar Cells, could be farmed limitlessly for points.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Fixed an issue in the Duality dungeon where Nightmare of Gahlran could not teleport back to the encounter space after falling out of the environment.

Fixed an issue where checkpoints were shared between Legend and Master mode for raids and dungeons.

Fixed an issue in Root of Nightmares where the Scission encounter would sometimes soft lock preventing progress.

Fixed an issue in Root of Nightmares where sometimes the intended screen VFX did not play when players failed the encounter.

Fixed an issue in Root of Nightmares where Nezarec will sometimes not cast a wipe when intended.

EXOTIC MISSION

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes get pushed through walls by Vex traps and then get stuck there.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where the Peacekeepers’ reload perk wouldn´t activate after you stowed an energy slot SMG.

Fixed an issue where Phoenix Cradle was not consistently extending the duration of the Sol Invictus buff while Burning Maul was equipped.

WEAPON

Fixed an issue where certain Gambit weapons were not contributing to the Dark Age Arsenal Triumph.

PVE PRIMARY WEAPON BALANCE

Increased the damage of the following weapon types against red and orange-bar enemies in PvE. Auto Rifles: 25% Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, and Sidearms: 20% Scout Rifles: 10%



WEAPON ARCHETYPES

Submachine Guns Ikelos SMGs Removed some tuning in the custom scope that was causing this weapon to have significantly less recoil than intended. The recoil is now in line with other Aggressive SMGs.

Hand Cannons Fixed an issue causing the Adept Exalted Truth to have a lower magazine size than the standard version.

Fusion Rifles Rapid Fires Per burst: 245 to 260 Per bolt: 27.2 to 28.9 Damage in PvE is unchanged.

Trace Rifles Increased base damage by 4% (base damage goes from 12 to 12.5). Reduced precision hit multiplier from 1.4x to 1.35x (crit damage goes from 16.8 to 16.9). Reduced flinch by 10% at 100 stability stat (scales down at lower values).

Sniper Rifles Rapid-Fire Sniper Rifles Reduced recoil by 50%. Increased total ammunition (magazine + reserves) by 30%.

Heavy Grenade Launchers Fixed an issue where Omolon Heavy Grenade Launchers were missing their VFX. Fixed an issue where Dimensional Hypotrochoid could be obtained with a range masterwork. This fix prevents the weapon from dropping with range and changes any existing copies with range to the equivalent handling tier.



EXOTIC WEAPONS

Final Warning Can no longer mark targets through Titan Barricades.

Tarrabah Reduced the amount of Ravenous Beast energy generated when taking damage from 3% to 1%. Reduced zoom from 16 to 15.

Revision Zero Fourth Times the Charm will now be reset when entering Hunter’s Trace. This will prevent the issue of firing a single shot while in Hunter’s Trace and being forcibly returned to pulse mode when Fourth Times the Charm activates. Increased PvE damage of the Hunter’s Trace rounds by 25%. Increased PvE damage of the Häkke Heavy Burst rounds by 75%.



PERKS

Fixed an issue in which the enhanced version of the Wellspring perk generated too little energy when the player had any number of charged abilities.

OTHER CHANGES

Added the capability to upgrade Root of Nightmares Adept weapons with enhanced traits. If you have unlocked Deepsight on weapons, an enhancement socket will be available to perform this upgrade in the weapon details screen.

Fixed tooltips for Master dungeons to properly list Artifice Armor as rewards.

ABILITIES

Rally Barricade The area of effect now extends slightly further behind and above the Rally Barricade to make staying in the buff area more achievable, especially on uneven terrain.

Fixed an issue where Stasis Shards created by the Glacial Harvest aspect would not grant melee ability energy to Penumbral Blast if the player had a Sword or Glaive readied.

Fixed an issue where Jolt chain lightning was unable to target some types of PvE combatants.

Fixed an issue where trying to throw rapidly while carrying a Tangle could result in an uncharged melee attack.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where players couldn´t interact with the Evidence Board after the Exotic Glaive pursuit is completed.

GENERAL