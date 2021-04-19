Destiny 2 Season 14 details: Vault of Glass, transmog system, more - Dexerto

Destiny 2 is shaping up for a major update with Season 14 and we’ve got a complete rundown on everything there is to know.

The next season in Destiny 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest of 2021. With tons of key changes bundled in with some returning content, there’s plenty for Guardians to look forward to.

With Season 13 winding down, we’ve compiled every bit of intel there is on the upcoming patch. Below is a complete look at everything there is to know about Destiny 2 Season 14.

When is Destiny 2 Season 14?

Thanks to the recent Guardian Games announcement for 2021, we had a good idea as to when Season 14 might start up in Destiny 2. The current event is all set to end on May 11, coinciding with the end of Season 13.

This means we can all but lock in Tuesday, May 11 as the starting date for Season 14 as well.



Vault of Glass returns in Season 14

Undeniably the headliner for this seasonal update is the return of Destiny’s first ever Raid. Vault of Glass first opened its doors on September 16, 2014, just one week after Bungie’s new universe launched.

Seven years later and Guardians will finally be able to return to the classic activity. There’s no telling exactly how it’ll work this time around, but veterans and newcomers alike should expect a unique challenge.

The old encounters will be coming back, but there could also be a few surprises thrown in as well. You’ll have to be on your toes when jumping down into the depth of Venus in Season 14.

Destiny 2 Transmog system finally arriving in Season 14

The community has demanded it for years and now Bungie is delivering. A transmog system is finally set to arrive in Destiny 2 Season 14.

As Ada-1 returns to the Tower, players will be able to change the appearance of any piece of armor. Say you like the effects of one set, but prefer the visual style of another, you’ll soon be able to have your cake and eat it too.

The Armor Synthesis mechanic allows any piece of armor to change into a universal ornament. Through this ornament, the appearance of any other armor set can be modified.

Destiny 2 Power Cap and Vendor changes

As with every passing season, the Power cap is changing in Season 14. Instead of the traditional 50 Power boost, however, there will be just a 10 Power increase this time around.

With this change, Bungie is hoping to keep casual and hardcore players more in line. Whether you’re playing every day or just hopping in once a fortnight, this should be a welcome change.

Additionally, a few Vendors are also changing with the next big update. For instance, Banshee-44 will not be selling armor mods anymore. Instead, that role now transfers over to Ada-1.

To make up for it, Banshee will now be selling six unique weapons each week with completely random perks.

Destiny 2 Season 14 leaks

Last but not least, various leaks have suggested that the next season will focus solely on the Vex. Allegedly titled ‘Season of the Collectives,’ the next era in Destiny 2 could introduce a brand new type of Vex opposition.

Utilizing the power of Stasis, these new Vex could prove to be the toughest challenge yet. Thankfully, new leaks have also pointed towards the return of perhaps Destiny’s strongest weapon of all time – the Vex Mythoclast.

On top of that, players will also be able to get their hands on Super Good Advice along with a brand new Linear Fusion Rifle, according to the leaks.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any new details emerge on the leadup to Destiny 2 Season 14. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on every balance adjustment coming in the next big update.