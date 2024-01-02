Destiny 2 PvP mains beg Bungie to rework Bad Juju’s “wasted” perks

Destiny 2 PvP players have begged Bungie to rework Bad Juju by replacing its outdated perk pool with superior alternatives worthy of its iconic status.

Bad Juju is an Exotic weapon that first appeared in the original Destiny and was brought back in Destiny 2 during Season 7. Its unique ability is String of Curses, which increases damage and Super Energy when chaining kills together.

While String of Curses remains a top-tier perk, the same cannot be said of its other traits. Neither Hip-Fire Grip nor its ability to fire full-auto is unique today, with the latter being a toggle in Destiny’s settings.

With two of its three unique traits being power crept the community is now pleading for Bungie to give Bad Juju some love.

Destiny 2’s PvP community proposes new Bad Juju perks

Explaining why a Bad Juju rework is necessary, one Guardian posted on Reddit: “…there have always been two aspects that hold this gun back from being a decent pick for PVP specifically. Range, and the wasted HipFire Grip perk. Given it’s actually an exotic weapon but beat out by literally all lightweight pulse rifles in the game… it’s time it should actually breathe.”

As for what alternative Perks would benefit Bad Juju, OP proposed Keep Away, Fragile Focus, Encore, and Killing Wind believing these would give the Exotic Pulse Rifle “more uptime as an actual choice.”

Another player chimed in, “I think the main thing would be to give it some more base range so it can compete with other weapons in the same archetype. Hipfire is niche too. Maybe this gun becomes craftable since it had its own exotic mission back in the day…”

A different user highlighted a flaw with String of Curses in PvP, “You didn’t even mention how after the changes to Intellect and how kills affect your Super, that half of its Exotic perk barely even does anything now. You don’t really get faster Supers by using it.”

Not everyone was on board with a Bad Juju rework defending the Exotic’s performance in PvE, “It honestly is really good in PvE, relative to other pulses. But not every gun needs to excel in both PvE and PvP. Some have their niches and that’s okay.”

In PvE, Bad Juju is considered a strong Exotic when used with loadouts that rely on Super spam like the meta Celestial Nighthawk Hunter build. However, it has little use in PvP and is outperformed by several Legendary weapons.