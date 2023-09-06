Destiny 2 players accuse Bungie of lying after deleting Iron Engrams

Destiny 2 fans are extremely upset after all of their Iron Engrams were deleted in Season of the Witch despite Bungie previously stating that they would carry over into the new season.

Every playlist in Destiny has its own unique type of Engram which can be used to focus weapons and armor exclusive to that playlist.

In the case of Iron Banner, it’s Iron Engrams that Guardians can farm. Iron Engrams are considered one of the hardest to obtain in large quantities due to Iron Banner’s limited runtime with it only being available three weeks per season.

Article continues after ad

This wasn’t considered a big deal though as Iron Engrams carried over between Season 20 and 21, but Season of the Witch saw this revert back to the old system much to the irritation of many Destiny 2 players.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 fans furious after Bungie resets their Iron Engrams

The Destiny community is not happy at all about Bungie deleting Iron Engrams earned in Season 21. Many fans are accusing the publisher of lying after it previously stated Iron Engrams wouldn’t be reset.

The Twitter post stating as such was posted on the official Destiny account in August 2023: “Be sure to clear out your stored Vanguard, Crucible, Trials, Gambit Engrams. Iron Banner, War Table, and Sonar Station Engrams will persist throughout Year 6.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One affected player sarcastically posted on Reddit: “Thanks Bungie for saying Iron Banner engrams would carry over and then not having them! I didn’t want my 50 engrams anyway!”

Article continues after ad

Others joined in to voice their objections: “Dude, I’ve lost 200-300 Vanguard, Crucible, and HELM engrams thinking they’d carry over because they did last time. Which apparently was a bug and wasn’t meant to happen. Why not? And if not, why not auto-dismantle any unclaimed engrams into legendary shards?”

Article continues after ad

Many seem to have been affected by this with responses like “Yes… I also lost many Iron Banner engrams… For real that sucks though,” and “I lost 30 and I was planning to finally focus Occluded Finality, good sh*t,” being among the most upvoted.

Not everyone was as sympathetic: “Pretty sure that was a bad tweet. Saladin is considered a Tower vendor, not a seasonal vendor. Pretty sure in TWID Bungie specifically mentioned Tower/Ritual vendors were resetting and should be cleared out and that only Seasonal/HELM vendors would carry.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The TWID referenced was posted on August 17 where Bungie encouraged players to claim all Engrams as “non-seasonal vendors will be removed at the beginning of the next Season.”