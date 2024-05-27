Destiny 2: How to get The Unforeseen Consequences ship

The Unforeseen Consequences is the newest ship added to Destiny 2 with the final mission of Season of the Wish. Here’s how to get it.

Season of the Wish is wrapping up in Destiny 2, and with its end comes the final mission of the penultimate season. The new mission brings with it a fancy reward in the form of the Unforeseen Consequences ship, complete with animation, a neat color scheme, and more.

Looking to grab the ship for yourself? We’ve got you covered.

How to get the Unforeseen Consequences ship in Destiny 2

In order to grab yourself the Unforeseen Consequences ship in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete the “Closer to the Heart” seasonal quest from Season of the Wish. This is the final quest from Season of the Wish, meaning you’ll have to have completed the rest of the seasonal quests before it too.

If you have, you’ll be asked to head over to the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M and speak to Osiris. Osiris will then reveal that the Vex has recreated a simulation featuring their own version of the Veil (the Black Heart), and he requests you take it out.

From there you can head over to your Destinations tab and start up the “Closer to the Heart” mission.

Complete the mission by clearing out the Sol Divisive forces in the Black Garden, and take out the Black Heart once and for all. From there you’ll be rewarded with a new cutscene showing Crow landing in the Pale Heart of the Traveler and reuniting with an old friend.

Bungie You’ll also be rewarded with some new Final Shape lore once you complete the mission.

Speak with Osiris once more and he’ll reward you with the Unforeseen Consequences ship, and an Ascendant Shard to see you off.

It’s not yet known if this ship will stick around after The Final Shape launches, so it’s a good idea to get it now — or it might end up being added to the Eververse store for silver later down the line.