Destiny 2: How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape is launching with a new exotic pyramidic ship that resembles the ones used by the Witness, here’s how to grab your very own one.

The Final Shape is coming ever closer in Destiny 2. With the recent release of Into The Light, we’re mere months away from witnessing the end of Destiny 2 as we know it. The end of course is being brought about by the Witness, who is known for their iconic and ominous Pyramid ships.

Bungie has been kind enough to lend some of the ships for ourselves, in the form of the neat Pyramidic Vessel exotic, here’s how to grab it.

How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2

The Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship is a pre-order bonus for The Final Shape. That means if you want to grab the cool cosmetic for yourself, you’ll need to pay real-world money in order to grab it.

Bungie The Pyramidic Vessel ship is a pre-order bonus for The Final Shape.

Fortunately, you can grab either the standard or annual pass edition of The Final Shape, and once you do, you’ll instantly have access to the Pyramidic Vessel.

Collecting the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship in Destiny 2

If you’ve pre-ordered The Final Shape and somehow didn’t receive it when you logged into Destiny 2, it may be worth checking your Collections tab to see if the ship has been unlocked. If not, you can head over to the Terminal of Special Deliveries in the Tower to the right of Banshee-44 and you should be able to pick it up from there.

While Bungie hasn’t officially confirmed that the ships are now available to pick up for players who have pre-ordered. Several Guardians have already been posting on social media about receiving the ship, meaning that these rewards are likely being rolled out as we speak.