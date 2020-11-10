 Destiny 2 Crucible mode will run at 120 FPS on PS5 & Xbox Series X - Dexerto
Destiny 2 Crucible mode will run at 120 FPS on PS5 & Xbox Series X

Published: 10/Nov/2020 22:23

by Bill Cooney
Bungie

It’s officially been announced that Destiny 2’s Crucible mode will be able to run at 120 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Crucible is Destiny’s PvP mode, where players can earn loot and rank up by battling it out against one another across a variety of game modes and maps.

Thanks to Bungie CEO Pete Parsons, we now know that it will run at 120 FPS on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, compared to the 60 FPS that the rest of the game will operate at.

“We are announcing today, right now, Crucible will be at 120 frames per second,” Parsons told a very excited Phil Spencer, who predicted he would now be getting killed “twice as fast.”

While the increase in display quality will be big news for Destiny players on next-gen consoles, we don’t know if it will remain exclusive to just the Crucible, or eventually branch out to other areas of the game.

For now, everything outside of PvP will apparently be 60 FPS, though there was nothing ruling out the possibility of a future update changing that sometime down the road.

Destiny 2 Auto Rifle gameplay
Bungie
Crucible matches will be looking better than ever on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Higher FPS means players will be able to track targets more smoothly, see enemies sooner thanks to faster rendering speeds, and a number of other benefits. Which will definitely come in handy for the new Beyond Light expansion.

Conveniently enough, Beyond Light dropped the same day as the announcement — Nov. 10 — so players who are lucky enough to have gotten a next-gen console will soon be able to frag out in the Crucible in glorious 120 FPS.

How to unlock No Time to Explain in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: exotic guide

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:04 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 5:12

by Andrew Highton
no time to explain featured image beyond light destiny 2
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light is another content-rich bundle of weapons, skins, missions, and action. Our Destiny 2 Beyond Light No Time to Explain guide details precisely how players will be able to get their hands on this extremely rare weapon. 

One of the most exciting aspects of any new expansion pack is the toy chest full of new goodies to play with. Beyond Light has already signaled Destiny’s intentions with its roadmap & Season of the Hunt content on the way.

An interesting piece of content being added to the Destiny 2 armory is the No Time to Explain pulse rifle. It’s based on a popular weapon from the original Destiny game and it’s quite an exclusive gun to own.

Find out how to obtain it with our Destiny 2 Beyond Light No Time to Explain guide.

the no time to explain gun in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
But we will explain how you can get your hands on it.

Beyond Light

The year 4 expansion Destiny takes players to the icy tundra of Europa. Its inclusion will be greeted with the removal of less popular locations and items in the game. As well as the Deep Stone Crypt Raid, player’s power levels can be increased further, and Season of the Hunt content will also be added too.

No Time to Explain pulse rifle

Based on the “The Stranger’s Rifle” from the original Destiny, the weapon itself is a solid pulse rifle with a slower rate of fire. The gun has some major perks that make it extremely desirable.

  • The weapon refunds precision shots back to the player
  • It creates a temporal orb that hovers around your vicinity

How to obtain it

no time to explain requirements in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
You’ll need to throw yourself, and your money, to get your hands on it.

This nostalgic treasure seems to be locked behind a couple of different special editions of the Beyond Light expansion.

Players will have to purchase either the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99) or Stand Edition + Season Pass ($49.99). Obviously, due to the weapon’s historic nature, Bungie wants this gun to feel special and limited in that regard.

There’s no indication as to whether or not the gun will receive a more inclusive window of attainability further down the road.

Weapons and gear trailer

The weapon was first made public in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Weapons and gear trailer.

To see the weapon, and others, in action then check out the video below.

Timestamp at 0:15.

Bungie‘s Destiny 2 Beyond Light is scheduled for release on November 10.