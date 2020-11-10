Destiny 2 Crucible mode will run at 120 FPS on PS5 & Xbox Series X - Dexerto

It’s officially been announced that Destiny 2’s Crucible mode will be able to run at 120 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Crucible is Destiny’s PvP mode, where players can earn loot and rank up by battling it out against one another across a variety of game modes and maps.

Thanks to Bungie CEO Pete Parsons, we now know that it will run at 120 FPS on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, compared to the 60 FPS that the rest of the game will operate at.

“We are announcing today, right now, Crucible will be at 120 frames per second,” Parsons told a very excited Phil Spencer, who predicted he would now be getting killed “twice as fast.”

While the increase in display quality will be big news for Destiny players on next-gen consoles, we don’t know if it will remain exclusive to just the Crucible, or eventually branch out to other areas of the game.

For now, everything outside of PvP will apparently be 60 FPS, though there was nothing ruling out the possibility of a future update changing that sometime down the road.

Higher FPS means players will be able to track targets more smoothly, see enemies sooner thanks to faster rendering speeds, and a number of other benefits. Which will definitely come in handy for the new Beyond Light expansion.

Conveniently enough, Beyond Light dropped the same day as the announcement — Nov. 10 — so players who are lucky enough to have gotten a next-gen console will soon be able to frag out in the Crucible in glorious 120 FPS.