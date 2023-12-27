Bungie accidentally spoil major Destiny 2 story revelation in-game

Bungie has seemingly revealed a little too much about Destiny 2’s seasonal story this week, by accidentally adding text that spoils the current season.

The Destiny community isn’t a stranger to spoilers around the game. If you exist in connected circles, the threat constantly looms. There’s been a lot, and the word ‘pastebin’ has become somewhat of a boogeyman for those wanting to avoid the happenings of upcoming seasons and expansions.

The game has also proved to be quite susceptible to data mining, with people getting into the files of the game as they’re added, and piecing together shreds of the story. In the past, if you weren’t careful, you could find yourself walking right into whole leaked cutscenes and story beats unintentionally.

If you’re someone who doesn’t want spoilers though, you could avoid them for the most part. Unless you go digging in the corners of the community where that information is shared freely, most users didn’t go about posting them in the open.

However, the latest story leak has seemingly happened in the one place you can’t avoid it – in-game.

Bungie let slip a key seasonal spoiler

Yes, it appears Bungie has unintentionally leaked story spoilers for the ongoing Season of the Wish. While not the biggest, it seemingly reveals an event toward the end of the season.

We won’t cover it extensively here, but if you’re interested in it, you can find a discussion of it in the Reddit thread below.

The spoiler happens as part of the weekly mission that you have to work through. When you visit Osiris at the holoprojector, the text that accompanies his audio message seems to give away too much. Strangely the rest of the text is correct, but one paragraph in the summary text reveals an end-of-season spoiler that is not referenced by Osiris in the audio log.

It’s not clear if things were meant to happen this week and got moved, or if it was just an oversight. Regardless, it’s sad to see, as while Destiny has been in a weird spot recently, Season of the Wish’s story has generally been pretty interesting. However, we’ve only a couple of weeks left of ongoing story before a long old wait ahead of The Final Shape‘s release.