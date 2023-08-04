Unreal Counter-Strike mod lets you play Rocket League in CS 1.6

A Rocket League streamer stumbled across an unreal Counter-Strike mod that allows you to play the beloved car soccer game directly in CS 1.6.

A little-known side of the classic Counter-Strike 1.6 application is its modded server community. In that there are hundreds of unique servers that transform CS 1.6 from its original 5v5 bomb defusal game mode into a wide variety of experiences.

From your standard surf and KZ maps, to modded servers that introduce popular game modes like Jailbreak, zombies, and even capture the flag, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy.

But a game mode, or rather, a full game in this case, that you would never expect to be recreated in the 20-year-old CS 1.6 is Rocket League. However, it very much is real, and you can check it out for yourself.

It’s hard to say when the Rocket League mod for CS 1.6 came out, but it appears to have been around in some capacity since at least 2020. However, the mod and servers running it haven’t gained a lot of traction since its launch.

That is until a Rocket League streamer, Johanzilla, found out about the mod while playing CS 1.6. As he was looking for a new server to join, he was intrigued by a server named Rocket League, and he had to check it out.

As he loaded into the server, it downloaded a plethora of resource files. Johanzilla was then shocked to find a replicated version of Rocket League in CS 1.6. With three cars on either side of the pitch and a ball in the middle, it functioned exactly the same as the now iconic title.

He would ask the other players in the server why they were playing in the modded server when Rocket League is free. Their response; one of them said “My PC is s***”, to which the others expressed much the same.

As for how faithful a recreation it is to Rocket League, it has all the fundamentals of the original game, but is missing some extras such as boosts or the ability to air dribble. Nonetheless, it’s still Rocket League in CS.