TSM CSGO roster reportedly in jeopardy due to dispute between players and org

TSM’s rumored CS:GO roster is reportedly in jeopardy due to contractual disagreements, according to multiple reports.

TSM has been out of CS:GO since 2017, but expressed an interest in returning in 2022. The organization said at the time that it was looking to sign a European roster and field some of the best players in the world.

On July 26, Dust2.us reported that TSM has agreed to terms with its new roster and that it was set to debut in an online tournament.

However, TSM is reportedly dealing with a dispute between its newly signed players and the organization. Blix reports that the team’s rumored coach, former Team Vitality head coach Rémy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam, has pulled out of TSM. The coach was said to be the architect of their new European roster.

XTQZZZ has been away from coaching since October 2022 after a 10-month stint with G2 Esports.

TSM CS:GO roster reportedly in peril

Along with the exit of XTQZZZ, the players signed to TSM have apparently been in disagreement with the organization over the supposed breaking of verbal promises. Those promises reportedly include the length of their contracts and bonuses.

ESL/Helena Kristiansson IEM returns to Australia in 2023.

The dispute has also caused TSM to pull its roster out of CCT Online Finals #2, where it was expected to make its competitive debut. The squad will now focus on the qualifiers for IEM Sydney 2023 according to Dust2.us.

Because TSM is not a partnered organization with ESL, they will likely need to play through the European Qualifier for a select few spots at the international LAN tournament.

The European roster for TSM reportedly consists of IGL Valdemar ’valde’ Bjørn Vangså, French veteran Audric ’JACKZ’ Jug, former Gambit and Cloud9 player Timofey ‘interz’ Yakushin, along with Cai ‘CYPHER’ Watson and Mădălin-Andrei ‘MoDo’ Mirea.