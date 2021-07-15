The rise and fall of CSGO’s Wonderchild

Fnatic’s longtime CSGO wonderkid, Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell, has struggled in the online era but his career has taken him to the highest peaks of the game – and he’s looking to get back to his form.

JW was CSGO’s first Major MVP ever. The Swedish powerhouse dominated the game for years, while producing some of CSGO’s most memorable moments and iconic plays.

But the good times would eventually come to an end. Fnatic lost their edge over other teams as competition got better and the roster changes had its effect on their results.

With LANs coming back and Fnatic looking to get back on top, we’ll see if JW still has some magic left in him to bring the org to their winning ways.

Advertisement

Discover more: Why NO TEAM IS SAFE at IEM Cologne!