The story behind CSGO’s greatest clutch ever

Season 13 of the ESL Pro League gave us one of the best CSGO plays in history as cadiaN pulled of the 1v4 against Gambit. He joined Dexerto along with casters Machine and SPUNJ to relive the highlight.

CadiaN’s clutch in the Grand Finals will go down as one of the greatest moments in CSGO history. To break down the now-iconic moment from all angles, we got none other than CadiaN himself and the casters who called it live to walk us through it all.

From the opening kill to the final moments, here’s how CSGO history was made in Season 13 of the ESL Pro League.

