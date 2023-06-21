Sources: Vorborg exploring his options as EG overhaul CSGO team

Evil Geniuses head coach Daniel ‘Vorborg’ Vorborg is currently assessing his options as the CS:GO team is going through a rebuild, sources told Dexerto.

The Danish coach has been left out of the loop of late on what is going on at EG as the North American organization prepares to overhaul the team after a disappointing season, sources said.

Audric ‘JACKZ’ Jug, Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski, Aleksandr ‘zorte’ Zagodyrenko and Denis ‘electroNic’ Sharipov have all been linked with EG, who are taking a “broad approach when evaluating options in the off-season”, according to Dust2.us.

It remains unclear who will be guiding this new version of Evil Geniuses. One of the options that are being explored is that strategic coach Damien ‘maLeK’ Marcel takes the team’s reins once again, 1pv.fr reported Guillaume ‘neL’ Rathier recently revealed.

João Ferreira/Dexerto Vorborg joined Evil Geniuses after coaching CPH Flames during their Major runs

The former esports director at Copenhagen Flames, which he also co-owned, Vorborg had two coaching stints with the Danish team between 2019 and 2022. During the second one, the team notably reached the Stockholm and Antwerp CS:GO Majors. (He led the team in Stockholm as Faruk ‘⁠pita’ Pita was still serving a ban from Majors, officially taking charge of the squad only in January 2022.)

The players went their separate ways after a quarter-final run at the Antwerp Major, with Vorborg joining Evil Geniuses. He has been unable to replicate the same level of success, the brightest point of this season being a 2-1 victory over Heroic in the team’s first match of the year, at the BLAST Premier Spring Groups.

After IEM Dallas, the team’s final event of the season, Vorborg expressed doubt about his future in the project. “You’ll have to ask [Director of Athletics] valens that,” he told Dust2.us. I would love to stay. I’m pretty determined to stay with EG, as long as they will have me, of course, because this is beneath me and beneath EG. I want nothing more than to prove myself and prove that I can have success here in EG.”

Evil Geniuses are slated to return to action in mid-July as they will compete in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team will also take part in ESL Pro League Season 18 and in the $600,000 Thunderpick CS:GO World Championship.