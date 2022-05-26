Sources: OG set to sign NEOFRAG and F1KU as new CSGO players

OG are closing in on the signings of Adam ‘NEOFRAG’ Zouhar and Maciej ‘F1KU’ Miklas, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

The pair will come in as replacements for Valdemar ‘valde’ Bjørn Vangså and Nikolaj ‘niko’ Kristensen, who were moved to the bench as the team is undergoing a rebuild after failing to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp.

In an interview with Dexerto, valde stated he began seeing his future elsewhere after learning that OG were shifting their focus to developing talent. “Our future ambitions did not line up,” he said.

NEOFRAG, 21, has established himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe since joining SINNERS in January 2020. As part of an international team like OG, who have a guaranteed spot in BLAST Premier, he will be able to take the next step in his development as he has long outgrown his surroundings with the Czech squad, currently ranked 34th in the world.

Advertisement

F1KU, 18, has been on AGO’s books since September 2019. He adds to an ever-growing list of Polish players who have decided to try their luck in international projects: in addition to OG’s own Mateusz ‘mantuu’ Wilczewski, players like Olek ‘hades’ Miskiewicz, Paweł ‘dycha’ Dycha and Michał ‘MICHU’ Müller have all sought opportunities outside of their homeland.

OG are expected to unveil the new players shortly, with the team scheduled to face MIBR on Friday in a showmatch that will be held in Lisbon.

OG’s new CS:GO roster: