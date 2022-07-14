Sources: degster set to join OG

Luís Mira . 1 hour ago

Team Spirit benched AWPer Abdul ‘degster’ Gasanov is on the brink of joining OG on a permanent basis, Dexerto and 1pv.fr have confirmed.

OG have agreed a fee with Team Spirit and personal terms with the Russian AWPer, with an announcement expected imminently.

degster will replace longtime member Mateusz ‘mantuu’ Wilczewski, who has been with OG since the famed Dota 2 organization entered CS:GO in December 2019.

BLAST mantuu who has been with OG since late 2019

degster’s signing comes just weeks after he impressed for OG as a stand-in at the BLAST Premier Spring Final. He averaged a team-high 1.16 rating as the team reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual winners NAVI.

A vibrant young AWPer

degster burst onto the international scene in late 2020 as part of Espada alongside Robert ‘Patsi’ Isyanov, another rising Russian star.

He joined Team Spirit after the turn of the year and helped them to a semi-final run in IEM Katowice 2021 in one of his first appearances for the team.

Stefan Petrescu/PGL degster helped Team Spirit to make a semi-final run at the Antwerp Major

Team Spirit struggled to remain relevant in the scene for almost a year, but then they shockingly reached the semi-finals at PGL Major Antwerp in one of the greatest Cinderella stories in the game in recent years.

Shortly after the event, Team Spirit announced that they were parting ways with degster by mutual agreement due to a difference in views regarding the team’s future.

In a statement posted on Twitter, degster explained that his departure was motivated by the team’s relocation to Serbia, expressing his wish to return to Russia.

“The organization wants every player to spend at least nine months per year in Serbia,” degster wrote. “However, there are certain personal matters that prevent me from being able to meet these demands.”

degster will make his first appearance as a full-fledged OG player in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, scheduled for August 19-28. The tournament will mark the return of top-tier Counter-Strike after the player break.

OG’s new CS:GO roster: