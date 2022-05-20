Refrezh: “We Play Beautiful CS Against NAVI” | PGL Antwerp 2022 Major Interview

CSGO star Refrezh joined Dexerto for an exclusive interview after Heroic fell to NAVI 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the PGL Major.

The Heroic player spoke about why the team just can’t seem to get past s1mple and NAVI, and why their opponents deserve respect for playing with the Ukraine war in the back of their minds.

Refrezh also revealed he thinks the final of the CSGO Major will be end up being FaZe vs NAVI, following the Major semifinals between FaZe and Team Spirit and NAVI vs ENCE.

