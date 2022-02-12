Pop Flash: Astralis are a MESS! | IEM Katowice Preview

IEM Katowice is almost here, and the Astralis squad of Xyp9x, Gla1ve, Lucky, k0nfig, BlameF are looking for CSGO glory.

Despite beating s1mple & NAVI at Blast Premier Spring Groups, Astralis lost to niko’s OG as well as TabseN & his BIG Clan, which have left them in a less than ideal spot.

In this episode, Pop Flash’s Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, Richard Lewis and Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonat discuss why Astralis are in panic mode ahead of IEM Katowice 2022, with their LEC struggles adding to the org’s CSGO woes.

Discover More: Nitr0 reveals real reason he quit Valorant