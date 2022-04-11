PGL Major Antwerp American and EU RMRs: schedule, results, teams

The qualifying process for the first CS:GO Major of 2022, PGL Major Antwerp, is in full swing. Catch up on the American and European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in this hub, where you will find a full recap of results and qualified teams.
- Team Liquid got off on the wrong foot, losing to 00 Nation
- Evil Geniuses also in the 0-1 group after losing to paiN
- FURIA, Complexity ease past first opponents
With the gruelling online qualifiers in the rearview mirror, it’s time to move to a LAN setting to determine the 24 representatives at PGL Major Antwerp.
PGL has opened its Bucharest studio to teams from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific for a series Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events – the final leg of the qualifying process.
Below is a complete rundown of the European and American RMRs, including results, schedule and participating teams.
Contents
- Stream
- Format
- American RMR
- Europe RMR A
- Europe RMR B
PGL Major Antwerp RMRs: stream
The entire RMR cycle will be streamed live on PGL’s main and secondary Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.
Viewers can also tune in to PGL’s YouTube channel, where they can find VODs of every match, as well as tournament highlights.
PGL Major Antwerp RMRs: format
The American and the European RMR events will feature a Swiss format, with teams paired based on their tournament record.
Due to the number of teams in attendance and Major spots on the line, the European RMR has been split into two tournaments, A and B, each with 16 teams.
The advancement and elimination matches will be played in a best-of-three format, while the remaining games will be single-map affairs. A team that loses three matches is automatically eliminated.
PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR
PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: schedule & results
Day 1: April 11
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Round 1
|FURIA 16-4 Leviatán
|3:30 AM
|6:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Party Astronatus 8-16 Isurus
|3:30 AM
|6:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Case 16-10 Bad News Bears
|4:45 AM
|7:45 AM
|11:45 AM
|Imperial 16-12 Caetano
|4:45 AM
|7:45 AM
|11:45 AM
|Evil Geniuses 12-16 paiN
|6:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Complexity 16-8 TeamOne
|6:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Liquid 8-16 00 Nation
|7:15 AM
|10:15 AM
|2:15 PM
|MIBR 16-13 9z
|7:15 AM
|10:15 AM
|2:15 PM
|Round 2 High
|FURIA vs Isurus
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Round 2 Low
|Party Astronauts vs Leviatán
|8:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Round 2 High
|Case vs Imperial
|9:45 AM
|12:45 PM
|4:45 PM
|Round 2 Low
|Sao Caetano vs Bad News Bears
|9:45 AM
|12:45 PM
|4:45 PM
|Round 2 High
|Complexity vs 00 Nation
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Round 2 Low
|Liquid vs Team One
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Round 2 High
|MIBR vs paiN
|12:15 PM
|3:15 PM
|7:15 PM
|Round 2 Low
|Evil Geniuses vs 9z
|12:15 PM
|3:15 PM
|7:15 PM
PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: final standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$25,000 + Legend Status
|2
|TBD
|$12,500 + Challenger Status
|3
|TBD
|$7,500 + Challenger Status
|4
|TBD
|$5,000 + Contender Status
|5
|TBD
|Contender Status
|6
|TBD
|Contender Status
|7
|TBD
|8
|TBD
|9-11
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12-14
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|15-16
|TBD
|TBD
PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: teams
|Team
|Players
|FURIA
|yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, drop, saffee
|Complexity
|FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior, JT
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze, CeRq, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH
|MIBR
|chelo, exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA
|Team Liquid
|NAF, oSee, EliGE, shox, nitr0
|Case Esports
|steel, honda, RCF, f4stzin, yepz
|Party Astronauts
|ben1337, PwnAlone, djay, Jonji, viz
|Imperial
|fer, fnx, boltz, FalleN, VINI
|Sao Caetano
|zqk, SHOOWTIME, ckzao, danoco, delboNi
|paiN
|PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, nython
|00 Nation
|vsm, leo_drk, coldzera, try, malbsMd
|Bad News Bears
|Pluto, Momo, Swahn, Spongey, Shakezullah
|Isurus
|deco, Noktse, ALLE, Gafolo, destiny
|9z
|Luken, dav1d, dgt, max, rox
|Team One
|xns, trk, Maluk3, pesadelo, keiz
|Leviatán
|meyern, pancc, 1962, Reversive, fakzwall
PGL Major Antwerp: Europe RMR A
PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: schedule & results
April 17-20 (Schedule TBA)
PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: final standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$47,500 + Legend Status
|2
|TBD
|$23,750 + Legend Status
|3
|TBD
|$14,250 + Legend Status
|4
|TBD
|$9,500 + Legend Status
|5
|TBD
|Challenger Status
|6
|TBD
|Challenger Status
|7
|TBD
|Contender Status
|8
|TBD
|Contender Status
|9-11
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12-14
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|15-16
|TBD
|TBD
PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: teams
|Team
|Players
|NAVI
|s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
|Heroic
|stavn, cadiaN, refrezh, sjuush, TeSes
|Virtus.pro
|Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T, buster, qikert
|Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk
|FaZe Clan
|karrigan, ropz, Twistzz, rain, broky
|MOUZ
|frozen, Bymas, dexter, JDC, torzsi
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, faveN, Krimbo
|GamerLegion
|Zero, iM, isak, eraa, RuStY
|Fnatic
|Peppzor, ALEX, mezii, KRIMZ, poizon
|SAW
|JUST, rmn, stadodo, MUTiRiS, arki
|OG
|valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ, nexa
|Eternal Fire
|XANTARES, woxic, Calyx, imoRR, xfl0ud
|Dignitas
|f0rest, friberg, Lekr0, HEAP, hallzerk
|Unique
|sorrow, w1nt3r, smiley, icem4N, dukefissura
|forZe
|zorte, Jerry, KENSI, Norwi, shalfey
|QUAZAR
|spirit, Frothe, faqzor, la3euka, Sh4dy
PGL Major Antwerp: Europe RMR B
PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: schedule & results
April 21-24 (Schedule TBA)
PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: final standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$42,500 + Legend Status
|2
|TBD
|$21,250 + Legend Status
|3
|TBD
|$12,750 + Legend Status
|4
|TBD
|$8,500 + Challenger Status
|5
|TBD
|Challenger Status
|6
|TBD
|Challenger Status
|7
|TBD
|Challenger Status
|8
|TBD
|Challenger Status
|9-11
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|12-14
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|15-16
|TBD
|TBD
PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: teams
|Team
|Players
|G2 Esports
|NiKo, JACKZ, huNter, Aleksib, m0NESY
|Gambit
|sh1ro, nafany, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit
|NIP
|es3tag, Brollan, REZ, Plopski, hampus
|Entropiq
|El1an, Krad, Forester, NickelBack, Lack1
|Astralis
|gla1ve, Xyp9x, blameF, k0nfig, Farlig
|Copenhagen Flames
|jabbi, roeJ, nicoodoz, HooXi, Zyphon
|ENCE
|Snappi, dycha, hades, Spinx, Maden
|HEET
|afro, Djoko, Ex3rcice, bodyy, Lucky
|Sprout
|Spiidi, slaxz-, raalz, Staehr, Marix
|SINNERS
|SHOCK, NEOFRAG, beastik, ZEDKO, forsyy
|Team Spirit
|chopper, magixx, degster, Patsi, s1ren
|AVE
|Porya, sugaR, waterfaLLZ, Raijin, svyat
|Bad News Eagles
|rigoN, juanflatroo, gxx, SENER1, sinnopsyy
|Endpoint
|Surreal, CRUC1AL, MiGHTYMAX, BOROS, Nertz
|Sangal
|kory, ScrunK, S3NSEY, kyuubii, Soulfly
|Anonymo
|innocent, tudsoN, Vegi, oskarish, Demho