 PGL Major Antwerp American and EU RMRs: schedule, results, teams - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

PGL Major Antwerp American and EU RMRs: schedule, results, teams

Published: 11/Apr/2022 16:10 Updated: 11/Apr/2022 16:21

by Luís Mira
PGL

Share

PGL Major Antwerp

The qualifying process for the first CS:GO Major of 2022, PGL Major Antwerp, is in full swing. Catch up on the American and European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in this hub, where you will find a full recap of results and qualified teams.

  • Team Liquid got off on the wrong foot, losing to 00 Nation
  • Evil Geniuses also in the 0-1 group after losing to paiN
  • FURIA, Complexity ease past first opponents

With the gruelling online qualifiers in the rearview mirror, it’s time to move to a LAN setting to determine the 24 representatives at PGL Major Antwerp.

PGL has opened its Bucharest studio to teams from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific for a series Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events – the final leg of the qualifying process.

João Ferreira/Dexerto
Team Liquid are one of the favorites in the American RMR

Below is a complete rundown of the European and American RMRs, including results, schedule and participating teams.

Advertisement

Contents

PGL Major Antwerp RMRs: stream

The entire RMR cycle will be streamed live on PGL’s main and secondary Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Viewers can also tune in to PGL’s YouTube channel, where they can find VODs of every match, as well as tournament highlights.

PGL Major Antwerp RMRs: format

The American and the European RMR events will feature a Swiss format, with teams paired based on their tournament record.

Due to the number of teams in attendance and Major spots on the line, the European RMR has been split into two tournaments, A and B, each with 16 teams.

João Ferreira/Dexerto
NAVI will play the European RMR A tournament

The advancement and elimination matches will be played in a best-of-three format, while the remaining games will be single-map affairs. A team that loses three matches is automatically eliminated.

Advertisement

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: schedule & results

Day 1: April 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Round 1 FURIA 16-4 Leviatán 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 10:30 AM
Party Astronatus 8-16 Isurus 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 10:30 AM
Case 16-10 Bad News Bears 4:45 AM 7:45 AM 11:45 AM
Imperial 16-12 Caetano 4:45 AM 7:45 AM 11:45 AM
Evil Geniuses 12-16 paiN 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM
Complexity 16-8 TeamOne 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM
Liquid 8-16 00 Nation 7:15 AM 10:15 AM 2:15 PM
MIBR 16-13 9z 7:15 AM 10:15 AM 2:15 PM
Round 2 High FURIA vs Isurus 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM
Round 2 Low Party Astronauts vs Leviatán 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM
Round 2 High Case vs Imperial 9:45 AM 12:45 PM 4:45 PM
Round 2 Low Sao Caetano vs Bad News Bears 9:45 AM 12:45 PM 4:45 PM
Round 2 High Complexity vs 00 Nation 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 6:00 PM
Round 2 Low Liquid vs Team One 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 6:00 PM
Round 2 High MIBR vs paiN 12:15 PM 3:15 PM 7:15 PM
Round 2 Low Evil Geniuses vs 9z 12:15 PM 3:15 PM 7:15 PM

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: final standings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD $25,000 + Legend Status
2 TBD $12,500 + Challenger Status
3 TBD $7,500 + Challenger Status
4 TBD $5,000 + Contender Status
5 TBD  Contender Status
6 TBD Contender Status
7 TBD
8 TBD
9-11 TBD
TBD
TBD
12-14 TBD
TBD
TBD
15-16 TBD
TBD

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: teams

Team Players
FURIA yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, drop, saffee
Complexity FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior, JT
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH
MIBR chelo, exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA
Team Liquid NAF, oSee, EliGE, shox, nitr0
Case Esports steel, honda, RCF, f4stzin, yepz
Party Astronauts ben1337, PwnAlone, djay, Jonji, viz
Imperial fer, fnx, boltz, FalleN, VINI
Sao Caetano zqk, SHOOWTIME, ckzao, danoco, delboNi
paiN PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, nython
00 Nation vsm, leo_drk, coldzera, try, malbsMd
Bad News Bears Pluto, Momo, Swahn, Spongey, Shakezullah
Isurus deco, Noktse, ALLE, Gafolo, destiny
9z Luken, dav1d, dgt, max, rox
Team One xns, trk, Maluk3, pesadelo, keiz
Leviatán meyern, pancc, 1962, Reversive, fakzwall

PGL Major Antwerp: Europe RMR A

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: schedule & results

April 17-20 (Schedule TBA)

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: final standings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD $47,500 + Legend Status
2 TBD $23,750 + Legend Status
3 TBD $14,250 + Legend Status
4 TBD $9,500 + Legend Status
5 TBD  Challenger Status
6 TBD  Challenger Status
7 TBD  Contender Status
8 TBD  Contender Status
9-11 TBD
TBD
TBD
12-14 TBD
TBD
TBD
15-16 TBD
TBD

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: teams

Team Players
NAVI s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
Heroic stavn, cadiaN, refrezh, sjuush, TeSes
Virtus.pro Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T, buster, qikert
Vitality apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk
FaZe Clan karrigan, ropz, Twistzz, rain, broky
MOUZ frozen, Bymas, dexter, JDC, torzsi
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, faveN, Krimbo
GamerLegion Zero, iM, isak, eraa, RuStY
Fnatic Peppzor, ALEX, mezii, KRIMZ, poizon
SAW JUST, rmn, stadodo, MUTiRiS, arki
OG valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ, nexa
Eternal Fire XANTARES, woxic, Calyx, imoRR, xfl0ud
Dignitas f0rest, friberg, Lekr0, HEAP, hallzerk
Unique sorrow, w1nt3r, smiley, icem4N, dukefissura
forZe zorte, Jerry, KENSI, Norwi, shalfey
QUAZAR spirit, Frothe, faqzor, la3euka, Sh4dy

PGL Major Antwerp: Europe RMR B

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: schedule & results

April 21-24 (Schedule TBA)

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: final standings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD $42,500 + Legend Status
2 TBD $21,250 + Legend Status
3 TBD $12,750 + Legend Status
4 TBD $8,500 + Challenger Status
5 TBD  Challenger Status
6 TBD  Challenger Status
7 TBD  Challenger Status
8 TBD  Challenger Status
9-11 TBD
TBD
TBD
12-14 TBD
TBD
TBD
15-16 TBD
TBD

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: teams

Team Players
G2 Esports NiKo, JACKZ, huNter, Aleksib, m0NESY
Gambit sh1ro, nafany, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit
NIP es3tag, Brollan, REZ, Plopski, hampus
Entropiq El1an, Krad, Forester, NickelBack, Lack1
Astralis gla1ve, Xyp9x, blameF, k0nfig, Farlig
Copenhagen Flames jabbi, roeJ, nicoodoz, HooXi, Zyphon
ENCE Snappi, dycha, hades, Spinx, Maden
HEET afro, Djoko, Ex3rcice, bodyy, Lucky
Sprout Spiidi, slaxz-, raalz, Staehr, Marix
SINNERS SHOCK, NEOFRAG, beastik, ZEDKO, forsyy
Team Spirit chopper, magixx, degster, Patsi, s1ren
AVE Porya, sugaR, waterfaLLZ, Raijin, svyat
Bad News Eagles rigoN, juanflatroo, gxx, SENER1, sinnopsyy
Endpoint Surreal, CRUC1AL, MiGHTYMAX, BOROS, Nertz
Sangal kory, ScrunK, S3NSEY, kyuubii, Soulfly
Anonymo innocent, tudsoN, Vegi, oskarish, Demho
Advertisement
Advertisement