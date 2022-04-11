PGL Major Antwerp American and EU RMRs: schedule, results, teams

The qualifying process for the first CS:GO Major of 2022, PGL Major Antwerp, is in full swing. Catch up on the American and European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in this hub, where you will find a full recap of results and qualified teams.

With the gruelling online qualifiers in the rearview mirror, it’s time to move to a LAN setting to determine the 24 representatives at PGL Major Antwerp.

PGL has opened its Bucharest studio to teams from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific for a series Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events – the final leg of the qualifying process.

Below is a complete rundown of the European and American RMRs, including results, schedule and participating teams.

PGL Major Antwerp RMRs: stream

The entire RMR cycle will be streamed live on PGL’s main and secondary Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Viewers can also tune in to PGL’s YouTube channel, where they can find VODs of every match, as well as tournament highlights.

PGL Major Antwerp RMRs: format

The American and the European RMR events will feature a Swiss format, with teams paired based on their tournament record.

Due to the number of teams in attendance and Major spots on the line, the European RMR has been split into two tournaments, A and B, each with 16 teams.

The advancement and elimination matches will be played in a best-of-three format, while the remaining games will be single-map affairs. A team that loses three matches is automatically eliminated.

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: schedule & results

Day 1: April 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Round 1 FURIA 16-4 Leviatán 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 10:30 AM Party Astronatus 8-16 Isurus 3:30 AM 6:30 AM 10:30 AM Case 16-10 Bad News Bears 4:45 AM 7:45 AM 11:45 AM Imperial 16-12 Caetano 4:45 AM 7:45 AM 11:45 AM Evil Geniuses 12-16 paiN 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM Complexity 16-8 TeamOne 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM Liquid 8-16 00 Nation 7:15 AM 10:15 AM 2:15 PM MIBR 16-13 9z 7:15 AM 10:15 AM 2:15 PM Round 2 High FURIA vs Isurus 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM Round 2 Low Party Astronauts vs Leviatán 8:30 AM 11:30 AM 3:30 PM Round 2 High Case vs Imperial 9:45 AM 12:45 PM 4:45 PM Round 2 Low Sao Caetano vs Bad News Bears 9:45 AM 12:45 PM 4:45 PM Round 2 High Complexity vs 00 Nation 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 6:00 PM Round 2 Low Liquid vs Team One 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 6:00 PM Round 2 High MIBR vs paiN 12:15 PM 3:15 PM 7:15 PM Round 2 Low Evil Geniuses vs 9z 12:15 PM 3:15 PM 7:15 PM

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: final standings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $25,000 + Legend Status 2 TBD $12,500 + Challenger Status 3 TBD $7,500 + Challenger Status 4 TBD $5,000 + Contender Status 5 TBD Contender Status 6 TBD Contender Status 7 TBD 8 TBD 9-11 TBD TBD TBD 12-14 TBD TBD TBD 15-16 TBD TBD

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR: teams

Team Players FURIA yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, drop, saffee Complexity FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior, JT Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH MIBR chelo, exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, JOTA Team Liquid NAF, oSee, EliGE, shox, nitr0 Case Esports steel, honda, RCF, f4stzin, yepz Party Astronauts ben1337, PwnAlone, djay, Jonji, viz Imperial fer, fnx, boltz, FalleN, VINI Sao Caetano zqk, SHOOWTIME, ckzao, danoco, delboNi paiN PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, nython 00 Nation vsm, leo_drk, coldzera, try, malbsMd Bad News Bears Pluto, Momo, Swahn, Spongey, Shakezullah Isurus deco, Noktse, ALLE, Gafolo, destiny 9z Luken, dav1d, dgt, max, rox Team One xns, trk, Maluk3, pesadelo, keiz Leviatán meyern, pancc, 1962, Reversive, fakzwall

PGL Major Antwerp: Europe RMR A

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: schedule & results

April 17-20 (Schedule TBA)

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: final standings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $47,500 + Legend Status 2 TBD $23,750 + Legend Status 3 TBD $14,250 + Legend Status 4 TBD $9,500 + Legend Status 5 TBD Challenger Status 6 TBD Challenger Status 7 TBD Contender Status 8 TBD Contender Status 9-11 TBD TBD TBD 12-14 TBD TBD TBD 15-16 TBD TBD

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR A: teams

Team Players NAVI s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t Heroic stavn, cadiaN, refrezh, sjuush, TeSes Virtus.pro Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T, buster, qikert Vitality apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk FaZe Clan karrigan, ropz, Twistzz, rain, broky MOUZ frozen, Bymas, dexter, JDC, torzsi BIG tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, faveN, Krimbo GamerLegion Zero, iM, isak, eraa, RuStY Fnatic Peppzor, ALEX, mezii, KRIMZ, poizon SAW JUST, rmn, stadodo, MUTiRiS, arki OG valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ, nexa Eternal Fire XANTARES, woxic, Calyx, imoRR, xfl0ud Dignitas f0rest, friberg, Lekr0, HEAP, hallzerk Unique sorrow, w1nt3r, smiley, icem4N, dukefissura forZe zorte, Jerry, KENSI, Norwi, shalfey QUAZAR spirit, Frothe, faqzor, la3euka, Sh4dy

PGL Major Antwerp: Europe RMR B

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: schedule & results

April 21-24 (Schedule TBA)

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: final standings

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $42,500 + Legend Status 2 TBD $21,250 + Legend Status 3 TBD $12,750 + Legend Status 4 TBD $8,500 + Challenger Status 5 TBD Challenger Status 6 TBD Challenger Status 7 TBD Challenger Status 8 TBD Challenger Status 9-11 TBD TBD TBD 12-14 TBD TBD TBD 15-16 TBD TBD

PGL Major Antwerp Europe RMR B: teams