The meteoric rise of b1t: Navi’s unsung hero

While Navi’s biggest star s1mple may steal the spotlight, the young CSGO prodigy b1t has served as a secret weapon and helped launch the team towards the very top of the competitive scene.

Navi has been on the rise again in 2021 after a huge win at IEM Cologne and in large part, the Russian org has its youngest star to thank. Taking down veteran stars and the most popular names was a newer face in b1t.

Despite his age, the prodigy has been making waves as Navi continues to rise through the ranks once again. Here’s how b1t is Navi’s unsung hero.

