Kjaerbye announces departure from North CSGO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Markus Kjærbye has announced that he is departing North after taking a break from competing in May.

After making his name as one of the rising stars in the Danish scene with Copenhagen Wolves and Dignitas, Kjaerbye joined forces with the high-powered Astralis lineup to kick off a period of dominance.

He helped his countrymen win their first Major back in 2017 at the ELeague Atlanta Major, however, just over a year later, he departed to join North. His exit from Astralis represented a huge gamble seeing as he was leaving behind a dominant lineup.

Despite winning a few events and gaining decent placements with North, Kjaerbye hasn’t hit the heights of his Astralis days. In May of 2020, he took a break to focus on his health and has now exited North.

The organization confirmed that he would be departing on July 10, issuing a lengthy statement thanking Markus for his work under their banner. They also revealed that discussions around his future have been taking place for a few months since his break.

“I’ve been really happy at North, but it has also been a bumpy road with many changes, and I feel that this break has made me see more clearly,” Kjærbye said, before noting that he isn’t ready to fade away into retirement yet.

“Currently, I still need some time, but I know I’m far from done with CS. This is what I know, and I look forward to my next adventure.”

Departing from North means that Kjærbye is now a free agent and free to join whichever team he wants. Though, a major roster shuffle period hasn’t unfolded just yet and spots on teams are pretty limited.

However, if the 22-year-old Major winner can get back into form, he won’t be without a team for all that long.