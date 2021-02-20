KennyS Is Holding G2 Back | Richard Lewis Reacts @ IEM Katowice

Since G2 Esports brought on Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to breathe life back into their CSGO team, results have been exciting, but the org is still faltering with inconsistent performances and early event exits.

NiKo has been the same superstar that we knew him to be in FaZe Clan and the supporting cast has been clicking at their best with talent in every position.

From a tactically gifted, fragging IGL in Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković to their rock-solid support Rifler François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay, this team is loaded with raw firepower that can reasonably match the likes of even Astralis.

But Richard Lewis is noticing that French veteran Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has been lackluster with his AWP as of late. The 25-year-old can still show signs of his 2015 form, but those peeks of brilliance are brief in their shine.

KennyS is a “shadow” of what he used to be, Lewis says. In the current CSGO meta, the best teams can’t afford to have an AWPer missing shots from the angles they hold, and KennyS has been struggling to connect.

As they are now, G2 have the capability to get to the IEM Katowice semis but that’s typically where they start to falter once they get into matchups with the bigger teams.

G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, the larger G2 Army, and CSGO as a whole loves KennyS, but another bad result at an impactful event could make the org have a deeper discussion of the AWPer’s place in the lineup.