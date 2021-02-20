KennyS Is Holding G2 Back | Richard Lewis Reacts @ IEM Katowice

Since G2 Esports brought on Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to breathe life back into their CSGO team, results have been exciting, but the org is still faltering with inconsistent performances and early event exits.
NiKo has been the same superstar that we knew him to be in FaZe Clan and the supporting cast has been clicking at their best with talent in every position.
From a tactically gifted, fragging IGL in Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković to their rock-solid support Rifler François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay, this team is loaded with raw firepower that can reasonably match the likes of even Astralis.
But Richard Lewis is noticing that French veteran Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has been lackluster with his AWP as of late. The 25-year-old can still show signs of his 2015 form, but those peeks of brilliance are brief in their shine.
KennyS is a “shadow” of what he used to be, Lewis says. In the current CSGO meta, the best teams can’t afford to have an AWPer missing shots from the angles they hold, and KennyS has been struggling to connect.
As they are now, G2 have the capability to get to the IEM Katowice semis but that’s typically where they start to falter once they get into matchups with the bigger teams.
G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, the larger G2 Army, and CSGO as a whole loves KennyS, but another bad result at an impactful event could make the org have a deeper discussion of the AWPer’s place in the lineup.
The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 has now entered the Group Stage, following the play-ins, as the teams battle it out for a playoff spot. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.
Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid will play for a spot in the playoffs.
Team Spirit will meet Group A final boss, Astralis, tomorrow.
G2 eliminates Evil Geniuses from Katowice, 2-0.
There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.
With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.
IEM Katowice 2021: Stream
IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.
IEM Katowice 2021: Format
Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
Play-In: Feb 16-17
Double-elimination bracket
Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
Group Stage: Feb 18-21
16 teams split into two groups
Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
Group winners start in semifinals
Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
Playoffs: Feb 26-28
Single-elimination bracket
IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule & Scores
Group Stage
Day 3 — February 18
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
G2 1-2 Spirit
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R1
Evil Geniuses 2-0 Gambit
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R1
Astralis 2-0 mousesports
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1
Heroic 2-0 BIG
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
Vitality 2-0 OG
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Upper Bracket R1
FaZe Clan 0-2 Liquid
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Day 4 — February 19
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
FURIA 2-0 NiP
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Upper Bracket R1
Virtus.pro 0-2 NaVi
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R2
Evil Geniuses 0-2 Astralis
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1
Gambit 2-0 mousesports
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2
Spirit 2-0 Heroic
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Lower Bracket R1
G2 2-0 BIG
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Day 5 — February 20
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R2
Heroic 1-2 Gambit
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2
Evil Geniuses 0-2 G2
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R1
OG 0-2 FaZe Clan
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Lower Bracket R1
NiP 0-2 Virtus.pro
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R2
Liquid 2-1 Vitality
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2
FURIA 0-2 Na’Vi
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Day 6 — February 21
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R3
Astralis vs Spirit
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3
Gambit vs G2 Esports
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R2
FURIA vs FaZe Clan
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Lower Bracket R2
Team Vitality vs Virtus.Pro
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R3
Team Liquid vs Na’Vi
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Lower Bracket R3
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Playoffs
Day 7 — February 26
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Quarterfinals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
Quarterfinals
TBD vs TBD
9:30AM
12:30PM
5:30PM
6:30PM
Day 8 — February 27
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Semifinals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
Semifinals
TBD vs TBD
9:30AM
12:30PM
5:30PM
6:30PM
Day 9 — February 28
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Grand Finals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players
There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow).
Team
Players
Heroic
stavn
b0RUP
cadiaN
TeSeS
niko
Team Vitality
apEX
RpK
ZywOo
shox
misutaaa
Astralis
device
dupreeh
Xyp9x
gla1ve
Magisk
FaZe Clan
rain
coldzera
broky
Twistzz
Karrigan
G2 Esports
kennyS
nexa
AmaNEk
huNter-
NiKo
Natus Vincere
flamie
s1mple
electronic
Boombl4
Perfecto
FURIA Esports
yuurih
arT
VINI
KSCERATO
Junior
Evil Geniuses
Brehze
CeRq
Ethan
tarik
stanislaw
Complexity
blameF
RUSH
k0nfig
poizon
jks
Fnatic
KRIMZ
JW
Brollan
Golden
Jackinho
OG
NBK
Aleksib
valde
ISSAA
mantuu
Team Liquid
EliGE
NAF
Stewie2K
Grim
FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas
REZ
Plopski
nawwk
hampus
ztr
Team One
Maluk3
prt
pesadelo
malbsMd
skullz
MIBR
chelo
yel
shz
boltz
danoco
Renegades
dexter
malta
Sico
INS
Hatz
BIG
tabseN
tiziaN
XANTARES
syrsoN
k1to
mousesports
ropz
karrigan
frozen
Bymas
acoR
Virtus.pro
buster
qikert
Jame
SANJI
YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports
nafany
sh1ro
interz
Ax1Le
Hobbit
Cloud9
floppy
ALEX
mezii
es3tag
Xeppaa
Team Spirit
somedieyoung
chopper
mir
magixx
degster
Movistar Riders
mopoz
ALEX
steel
shokz
smooya
Wisła Kraków
SZPERO
hades
jedqr
ponczek
Goofy
IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown
The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000. ○