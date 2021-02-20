Logo
KennyS Is Holding G2 Back | Richard Lewis Reacts @ IEM Katowice

Published: 20/Feb/2021 21:11

by Alan Bernal
Since G2 Esports brought on Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač to breathe life back into their CSGO team, results have been exciting, but the org is still faltering with inconsistent performances and early event exits.

NiKo has been the same superstar that we knew him to be in FaZe Clan and the supporting cast has been clicking at their best with talent in every position.

From a tactically gifted, fragging IGL in Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković to their rock-solid support Rifler François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay, this team is loaded with raw firepower that can reasonably match the likes of even Astralis.

But Richard Lewis is noticing that French veteran Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub has been lackluster with his AWP as of late. The 25-year-old can still show signs of his 2015 form, but those peeks of brilliance are brief in their shine.

KennyS is a “shadow” of what he used to be, Lewis says. In the current CSGO meta, the best teams can’t afford to have an AWPer missing shots from the angles they hold, and KennyS has been struggling to connect.

As they are now, G2 have the capability to get to the IEM Katowice semis but that’s typically where they start to falter once they get into matchups with the bigger teams.

G2 founder Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez, the larger G2 Army, and CSGO as a whole loves KennyS, but another bad result at an impactful event could make the org have a deeper discussion of the AWPer’s place in the lineup.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021: Evi Geniuses are out, Liquid vs Na’Vi headlines Day 6

Published: 19/Feb/2021 20:45 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 21:08

by Alan Bernal
The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 has now entered the Group Stage, following the play-ins, as the teams battle it out for a playoff spot. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.

  • Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid will play for a spot in the playoffs.
  • Team Spirit will meet Group A final boss, Astralis, tomorrow.
  • G2 eliminates Evil Geniuses from Katowice, 2-0.

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.

With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.

IEM Katowice 2021: Stream

IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.

IEM Katowice 2021: Format

  • Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
  • Play-In: Feb 16-17
    • Double-elimination bracket
    • Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
    • Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
  • Group Stage: Feb 18-21
    • 16 teams split into two groups
    • Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
    • Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
      • Group winners start in semifinals
      • Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
      • Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
  • Playoffs: Feb 26-28
    • Single-elimination bracket

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule & Scores

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 G2 1-2 Spirit 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Evil Geniuses 2-0 Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Astralis 2-0 mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1 Heroic 2-0 BIG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 Vitality 2-0 OG 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Upper Bracket R1 FaZe Clan 0-2 Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 FURIA 2-0 NiP 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro 0-2 NaVi 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Astralis 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 Gambit 2-0 mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 Spirit 2-0 Heroic 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R1 G2 2-0 BIG 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 Heroic 1-2 Gambit 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 G2 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 OG 0-2 FaZe Clan 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 NiP 0-2 Virtus.pro 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 Liquid 2-1 Vitality 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 FURIA 0-2 Na’Vi 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R3 Astralis vs Spirit 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3 Gambit vs G2 Esports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 FURIA vs FaZe Clan 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R2 Team Vitality vs Virtus.Pro 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R3 Team Liquid vs Na’Vi 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Playoffs

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow).

Team Players
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
Team Vitality  apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa
Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz Karrigan
G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo
Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto
FURIA Esports  yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior
Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw
Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus ztr
Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz
BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster
Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya
Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek Goofy

IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown

The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.

Place Team Prize ($USD)
1 $400,000
2 $180,000
3-4 $80,000
$80,000
5-6 $40,000
$40,000
7-8 $24,000
$24,000
9-12 Heroic $16,000
Evil Geniuses $16,000
$16,000
$16,000
13-16 mousesports $10,000
BIG $10,000
OG $10,000
Ninjas in Pyjamas $10,000
17-20 Complexity $4,500
MIBR $4,500
Renegades $4,500
Cloud9 $4,500
21-24 Fnatic $2,500
Wisla Krakow $2,500
Team One $2,500
Movistar Riders $2,500

Play-in results

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 BIG 1 – 0 Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit 1 – 0 Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Gambit 1 – 0 Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Renegades 0 – 1 mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro 1 – 0 Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 NiP 1 – 0 Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 OG 1 – 0 Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid 1 – 0 MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Winner advances to groups Gambit 2 – 1 mousesports 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups Team Spirit 2 – 0 BIG 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Elimination Match Movistar Riders 0 – 2 Cloud9 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups NiP 2 – 0 Virtus.pro 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Winner advances to groups Team Liquid 2 – 1 OG 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Elimination Match Team One 1 – 2 Renegades 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Elimination Match Complexity 2 – 1 Wisla Krakow 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Elimination Match MIBR 2 – 0 Fnatic 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Winner advances to groups Cloud9 1 – 2 OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups Virtus.pro 2 – 0 Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups mousesports 2 – 1 Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Winner advances to groups BIG 2 – 0 MIBR 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM