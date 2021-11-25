K0nfig: “I didn’t notice es3tag” | BLAST Premier interview

Astralis’ Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke did not mince his words when asked about Patrick ‘es3tag’ Hansen’s first match for NIP, at the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

The new Astralis lineup came out strongly at the BLAST Premier Fall Final as it brushed NIP aside in dominant fashion. k0nfig and Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer both enjoyed convincing debuts for Astralis, but the same cannot be said of es3tag, who bottom-fragged in his first match for NIP.

In a post-match interview, k0nfig shared his thoughts on his Astralis debut, the ongoing rivalry with NIP, and the upcoming clash with Vitality. He also commented on es3tag’s early struggles, saying that it may take a while for his compatriot to get used to NIP’s Swedish communication system.