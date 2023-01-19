Explained: FaZe’s situation at BLAST Premier Spring Groups as k0nfig is ruled out

Dexerto spoke with multiple sources about the current situation involving FaZe Clan’s CS:GO team and their attempt to use Kristian ‘⁠k0nfig’ Wienecke at BLAST Premier Spring Groups, to explain this predicament.

FaZe are in a race against time to find an emergency substitute for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups after being informed that they would be unable to compete with k0nfig on the basis that he was already registered on Heroic’s roster for the tournament. Their first match is against Complexity on Friday, January 20.

The decision, which came after protests from other BLAST Premier teams, caught FaZe’s players by surprise. k0nfig took part in media day on January 18 and was ready to practice with the team and play at the event.

Sources told Dexerto that BLAST informed FaZe’s team over a week ago that k0nfig would be added to the team’s accreditation list and given access to their practice room. The Danish player, who is currently a free agent, would be allowed to play in the tournament instead of Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard if necessary.

Adela Sznajder/ESL Gaming via ESPAT BLAST initially told FaZe they could play with k0nfig but later backtracked

On January 18, FaZe announced that the Norwegian player would have to sit out the event to attend the birth of his child.

FaZe were confident that they would be able to field k0nfig in the tournament. But everything suggests that the tournament organizer gave FaZe the green light without checking whether k0nfig was already registered by another team.

BLAST gave all 12 partner teams a January 3 deadline to submit their rosters for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups without specifying an hour, Dexerto has learned. Heroic had no intention of registering k0nfig as a player for the event, but their submission of Niels Christian ‘NaToSaphiX’ Sillassen as a substitute on the evening of January 3 was rejected by BLAST, who claimed it was done past the deadline, sources said.

Because of this, Heroic’s lineup remained the same from the previous event, the BLAST Premier World Final, where k0nfig stood in for Martin ‘stavn’ Lund.

According to FaZe star Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, k0nfig “had no idea” he was on Heroic’s roster for the tournament and is not supposed to be on it.

On his stream, Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer said that he didn’t know he was registered as a substitute. He cannot attend the event as he will be traveling for his birthday.

FaZe have less than 24 hours to find another player for the tournament, with their first match, against Complexity, scheduled for 11am GMT.

Dexerto has reached out to BLAST for comment.