IEM Sydney 2023 locked in as Counter-Strike returns down under with $250K event

IEM returns to Sydney as the landmark Counter-Strike tour gears up for 2023’s Fall Masters tournament down under, four years on from the last visit.

2019 was the last time the APAC region was blessed with an IEM tournament. It was in 2019 when CSGO was arguably at its most diverse, with Asian teams such as Tyloo and OCE teams like Renegades making relatively deep runs in Majors and various other tournaments.

And 2019 also saw CSGO make multiple visits to APAC with both China and Australia being regular hosts of various ESL, PGL, and Starladder tournaments.

Finally, four years removed from IEM Sydney’s 2019 appearance, the popular CS competition is making a return down under with 2023’s Fall Masters locked in for Sydney.

ESL Team Liquid started their legendary Intel Grand Slam run with a win at IEM Sydney 2019.

Just like IEM Dallas’ attachment to Dreamhack Dallas, IEM Sydney will be attached to another ongoing event in the city, the first of its kind SXSW Sydney.

In our interview with ESL’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Graeme Du Toit, he outlined how a partnership with SXSW came at the optimal time, stating the Aware Super Theatre at ICC, which holds up to 9,000 spectators, was right there for the taking.

However, this highly anticipated return doesn’t ‘t quite guarantee subsequent IEM Sydney’s into the future. As Graeme explained, “Right now, we’re just super focused on making this event as good as it possibly can be… Hopefully the best one we have.”

He further added that ESL could only make a comeback to Sydney if the Aussie demand is there. “Hopefully the crowd comes out and votes with their wallets and fills the arena, then we put the best foot forward and you never know what happens.”

ESL has not announced any other tournaments which will operate in tandem with IEM Sydney like previous iterations, such as in 2019’s version which saw the Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season 1 conclude at IEM Sydney.

Thus far, it’s full steam ahead with Counter-Strike competition in focus. However, even the exact version of CS remains up in the air. Will it be regular CSGO or will we see Counter-Strike 2 make its pro debut down under? You can read up on that and plenty more in the rest of our interview here.