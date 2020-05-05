How to watch ESL One Road to Rio: Stream, schedule, standings

Up next on Counter-Strike’s Major calendar is ESL One, as 56 teams will be battling in the Road to Rio in an attempt to secure their spot. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament and how to catch all of the action.
24 of the world’s best teams will compete at ESL One: Rio for the lion’s share of the upgraded $2 million prize pool and the prestigious title of Major Champions. But before the Major gets underway in November 2020, each team needs to earn their spot.
Road to Rio is the first of various regional competitions that will serve as the qualification method to the next CS:GO Major.
Stream
ESL One: Road to Rio will be streamed live to their dedicated Twitch channel or YouTube channel. Missed some of the action? Catch-up with the action by rewatching VODs from the day's action on the dedicated section of ESL's Twitch channel.
Participating teams
The ESL One: Road to Rio consists of 56 teams, which are divided into six regions. Europe, CIS, North America and Asia each have two groups, while both South America and Ocenia regions are represented by one group. Here’s how each group looks:
Europe (Group A)
- Astralis
- Complexity
- Dignitas
- ENCE
- Fnatic
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Team Heretics
- Team Vitality
Europe (Group B)
- c0ntact Gaming
- Copenhagen Flames
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- GODSENT
- mousesports
- Movistar Riders
- North Capgemini
CIS (Group A)
- forZe LUKOIL
- Gambit Youngsters
- Nemiga
- Team Spirit
- Team Unique
- Winstrike Team
CIS (Group B)
- ESPADA
- Hard Legion Esports
- NaVi.1XBET
- pro100
- Syman Gaming
- Virtus.pro Parimatch
North America (Group A)
- 100 Thieves
- Cloud9
- Evil Geniuses
- Gen.G Esports
- OrgLess
- Triumph
North America (Group B)
- Bad News Bears
- FURIA Esports
- MIBR
- Team Envy
- Team Liquid
- Yeah Gaming
South America
- BOOM Esports
- Imperial Sportsbet
- Isurus
- RED Canids Kalunga
Oceania
- Chiefs Esports Club
- Ground Zero
- ORDER
- Renegades
Asia (Group A)
- Beyond Esports
- Lucid Dream
- Tiger
- ViCi ybdj bet
Asia (Group B)
- Camel Riders
- D13
- Mazaalai
- TYLOO LBET
Format
All teams in each respective region will take their turn between April 22 – May 17 in their bid to earn their spot in the ESL One: Rio Major. Each group will work on a round-robin basis, with each match taking a best-of-three series. There are a few distinct differences based on each region, which are highlighted below.
Europe (two groups)
- Each group has eight teams.
- 1-2 placed teams from each group will proceed to the Upper Bracket.
- 3-4 placed teams from each group will proceed to the Lower Bracket.
- Playoffs will use a double-elimination bracket.
- Grand Final is best-of-five, with a one map advantage to winner’s of Upper Bracket Final.
CIS & North America (two groups)
- Each group has six teams.
- Top teams from each group will get a pass to the Semi-Final.
- 2-3 placed teams from each group will proceed to the Quarter-Final.
- Playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.
South America & Oceania
- Top team will get a pass to the Grand Final.
- 2-3 placed teams will proceed to the Semi-Final.
- Playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.
Asia (two groups)
- Each group has four teams.
- 1-2 placed teams from each group will proceed to the playoffs.
- Playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.
Schedule & standings
The full schedule for ESL One: Road to Rio can be viewed on the official ESL website.
Below are the standings for each group, in their respective region.
Europe (Group A)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|Astralis
|12
|4/1
|2
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|12
|4/1
|3
|Team Heretics
|9
|3/2
|4
|Team Vitality
|9
|3/2
|5
|ENCE
|6
|2/3
|6
|Fnatic
|6
|2/3
|7
|Complexity
|3
|1/4
|8
|Dignitas
|3
|1/4
Europe (Group B)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|FaZe Clan
|12
|4/0
|2
|GODSENT
|9
|3/1
|3
|Copenhagen Flames
|9
|3/1
|4
|G2 Esports
|9
|3/1
|5
|Movistar Riders
|6
|2/2
|6
|mousesports
|6
|2/2
|7
|North Capgemini
|3
|1/3
|8
|c0ntact Gaming
|0
|0/4
CIS (Group A)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|Team Spirit
|6
|2/0
|2
|Winstrike Team
|6
|2/0
|3
|Nemiga
|3
|1/1
|4
|Gambit Youngsters
|3
|1/1
|5
|forZe LUKOIL
|0
|0/2
|6
|Team Unique
|0
|0/2
CIS (Group B)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|pro100
|6
|2/0
|2
|NaVi.1XBET
|3
|1/1
|3
|Syman Gaming
|3
|1/1
|4
|Virtus.Pro Parimatch
|3
|1/1
|5
|Hard Legion Esports
|3
|1/1
|6
|ESPADA
|0
|0/2
North America (Group A)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|Gen.G Esports
|9
|3/1
|2
|100 Thieves
|9
|3/1
|3
|Cloud9
|6
|2/2
|4
|Evil Genius
|3
|1/3
|5
|Triumph
|3
|1/3
|6
|OrgLess
|0
|0/0
North America (Group B)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|FURIA Esports
|15
|3/2
|2
|Team Envy
|9
|3/2
|3
|Team Liquid
|9
|3/2
|4
|MIBR
|9
|3/2
|5
|Bad News Bears
|3
|1/4
|6
|Yeah Gaming
|0
|0/5
South America
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|BOOM Esports
|9
|3/0
|2
|Isurus
|6
|2/1
|3
|Imperial Sportsbet
|3
|1/2
|4
|RED Canids Kalunga
|0
|0/3
Oceania
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|Chiefs Esports Club
|0
|0/0
|2
|Ground Zero
|0
|0/0
|3
|ORDER
|0
|0/0
|4
|Renegades
|0
|0/0
Asia (Group A)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|Beyond Esports
|0
|0/0
|2
|Lucid Dream
|0
|0/0
|3
|Tiger
|0
|0/0
|4
|ViVi ybdj bet
|0
|0/0
Asia (Group B)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|Matches W/L
|1
|Camel Riders
|0
|0/0
|2
|D13
|0
|0/0
|3
|Mazaalai
|0
|0/0
|4
|TYLOO LBET
|0
|0/0