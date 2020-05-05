How to watch ESL One Road to Rio: Stream, schedule, standings

Up next on Counter-Strike’s Major calendar is ESL One, as 56 teams will be battling in the Road to Rio in an attempt to secure their spot. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament and how to catch all of the action.

24 of the world’s best teams will compete at ESL One: Rio for the lion’s share of the upgraded $2 million prize pool and the prestigious title of Major Champions. But before the Major gets underway in November 2020, each team needs to earn their spot.

Road to Rio is the first of various regional competitions that will serve as the qualification method to the next CS:GO Major.

Stream

ESL One: Road to Rio will be streamed live to their dedicated Twitch channel or YouTube channel. Missed some of the action? Catch-up with the action by rewatching VODs from the day's action on the dedicated section of ESL's Twitch channel.

Watch live video from ESL_CSGO on www.twitch.tv

Participating teams

The ESL One: Road to Rio consists of 56 teams, which are divided into six regions. Europe, CIS, North America and Asia each have two groups, while both South America and Ocenia regions are represented by one group. Here’s how each group looks:

Europe (Group A)

Astralis

Complexity

Dignitas

ENCE

Fnatic

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Heretics

Team Vitality

Europe (Group B)

c0ntact Gaming

Copenhagen Flames

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

GODSENT

mousesports

Movistar Riders

North Capgemini

CIS (Group A)

forZe LUKOIL

Gambit Youngsters

Nemiga

Team Spirit

Team Unique

Winstrike Team

CIS (Group B)

ESPADA

Hard Legion Esports

NaVi.1XBET

pro100

Syman Gaming

Virtus.pro Parimatch

North America (Group A)

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Gen.G Esports

OrgLess

Triumph

North America (Group B)

Bad News Bears

FURIA Esports

MIBR

Team Envy

Team Liquid

Yeah Gaming

South America

BOOM Esports

Imperial Sportsbet

Isurus

RED Canids Kalunga

Oceania

Chiefs Esports Club

Ground Zero

ORDER

Renegades

Asia (Group A)

Beyond Esports

Lucid Dream

Tiger

ViCi ybdj bet

Asia (Group B)

Camel Riders

D13

Mazaalai

TYLOO LBET

Format

All teams in each respective region will take their turn between April 22 – May 17 in their bid to earn their spot in the ESL One: Rio Major. Each group will work on a round-robin basis, with each match taking a best-of-three series. There are a few distinct differences based on each region, which are highlighted below.

Europe (two groups)

Each group has eight teams.

1-2 placed teams from each group will proceed to the Upper Bracket.

3-4 placed teams from each group will proceed to the Lower Bracket.

Playoffs will use a double-elimination bracket.

Grand Final is best-of-five, with a one map advantage to winner’s of Upper Bracket Final.

CIS & North America (two groups)

Each group has six teams.

Top teams from each group will get a pass to the Semi-Final.

2-3 placed teams from each group will proceed to the Quarter-Final.

Playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.

South America & Oceania

Top team will get a pass to the Grand Final.

2-3 placed teams will proceed to the Semi-Final.

Playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.

Asia (two groups)

Each group has four teams.

1-2 placed teams from each group will proceed to the playoffs.

Playoffs will use a single-elimination bracket.

Schedule & standings

The full schedule for ESL One: Road to Rio can be viewed on the official ESL website.

Below are the standings for each group, in their respective region.

Europe (Group A)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 Astralis 12 4/1 2 Ninjas in Pyjamas 12 4/1 3 Team Heretics 9 3/2 4 Team Vitality 9 3/2 5 ENCE 6 2/3 6 Fnatic 6 2/3 7 Complexity 3 1/4 8 Dignitas 3 1/4

Europe (Group B)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 FaZe Clan 12 4/0 2 GODSENT 9 3/1 3 Copenhagen Flames 9 3/1 4 G2 Esports 9 3/1 5 Movistar Riders 6 2/2 6 mousesports 6 2/2 7 North Capgemini 3 1/3 8 c0ntact Gaming 0 0/4

CIS (Group A)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 Team Spirit 6 2/0 2 Winstrike Team 6 2/0 3 Nemiga 3 1/1 4 Gambit Youngsters 3 1/1 5 forZe LUKOIL 0 0/2 6 Team Unique 0 0/2

CIS (Group B)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 pro100 6 2/0 2 NaVi.1XBET 3 1/1 3 Syman Gaming 3 1/1 4 Virtus.Pro Parimatch 3 1/1 5 Hard Legion Esports 3 1/1 6 ESPADA 0 0/2

North America (Group A)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 Gen.G Esports 9 3/1 2 100 Thieves 9 3/1 3 Cloud9 6 2/2 4 Evil Genius 3 1/3 5 Triumph 3 1/3 6 OrgLess 0 0/0

North America (Group B)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 FURIA Esports 15 3/2 2 Team Envy 9 3/2 3 Team Liquid 9 3/2 4 MIBR 9 3/2 5 Bad News Bears 3 1/4 6 Yeah Gaming 0 0/5

South America

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 BOOM Esports 9 3/0 2 Isurus 6 2/1 3 Imperial Sportsbet 3 1/2 4 RED Canids Kalunga 0 0/3

Oceania

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 Chiefs Esports Club 0 0/0 2 Ground Zero 0 0/0 3 ORDER 0 0/0 4 Renegades 0 0/0

Asia (Group A)

Position Team Points Matches W/L 1 Beyond Esports 0 0/0 2 Lucid Dream 0 0/0 3 Tiger 0 0/0 4 ViVi ybdj bet 0 0/0

Asia (Group B)