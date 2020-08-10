How Hunter escaped NiKo's shadow to give G2 new life

G2 Esports star, Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač, is now considered one of the best CS:GO players in the world, but just how did the entry-fragging Bosnian escape cousin NiKo’s shadow?

HuNter isn’t the first member of his family to prove his worth in Counter-Strike. Younger cousin, Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač, has long been considered one of the most mechanically gifted players to grace the game.

With that said, huNter has spent the majority of his CS:GO career in NiKo’s shadow. After a successful spell with long-time teammate, Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković, the pair were head-hunted by esports giant G2 Esports. And when G2 comes knocking, it’s hard to say no.

Since flying the G2 banner from September 2019, huNter led his team to a brief stint as the world’s best team, before settling back into a comfortable top-five rating. Wins have been in short supply, however, following the transition to online play, especially after narrowly missing out on DreamHack Masters success after a 3-2 loss to BIG in the Grand Final.

Nevertheless, after some impressive individual performances, the 24-year-old is now one of the most feared entry fraggers in the world. But just how did he go from zero to G2’s hero? Here’s huNter’s journey so far.