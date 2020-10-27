 How CSGO caster Anders dealt with mental health issues I The Richard Lewis interview - Dexerto
How CSGO caster Anders dealt with mental health issues I The Richard Lewis interview

Published: 27/Oct/2020 1:25

by Alan Bernal
Richard Lewis CSGO Anders Blume

Richard Lewis

Renowned Counter-Strike caster, Anders Blume, sat down with Richard Lewis to talk about his bout with mental health issues and how he was able to cope with it all throughout the years.

Blume has been the gold-standard for on-air talent in esports. Whether it’s the amount of events he attends or the game’s he casts, his career has been a great example for others who want to follow.

Unfortunately, life doesn’t come without its hardships. Whether it was personal matters at home or a packed schedule of responsibilities, Blume was hit with a flurry of stresses that seemed to pile on at times.

This is something that Blume and Lewis recognized affects everyone, but something many don’t talk about – or even admit to themselves.

On the job, there are some times when people can invest too much of themselves into the craft, which can start to have adverse effects on their health. Outside of the job, influences from social media or the internet just adds to the mess if you let it consume you.

While there aren’t glamorous or catchy solutions to these issues, Blume found respite in everything from diet, exercise, and even meditation to start dealing with the issue head-on.

Self-control in practicing good habits and having the mental strength to cast aside negativity doesn’t come easy for all people, but it could be something everyone can work on.

Through years of practice, Blume eventually found a routine that works for him even when life gets thick, and is hoping more people can find a way to do the same for themselves.

BLAST announces new measures to prevent CSGO coaches from cheating

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:58 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 20:22

by Marco Rizzo
blast premier csgo
BLAST

BLAST has introduced new changes to their rulebook in order to prevent CSGO coaches from cheating in the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall Series tournament.

This comes directly as a result of the coaching bug scandal which hit the CSGO scene late in the summer after an ESIC found over 30 coaches who abused the exploit.

New rules include the necessity for all coaches to stream their perspective to a Discord channel as well as making it compulsory for all coaches to install and maintain MOss Anti-cheat active during all games.

Robert Mulgan, Esports Operations Manager at BLAST, communicated the changes to the public on twitter.

“Although this isn’t a perfect system, it’s a fantastic step forward in improving the integrity of online games, and will give us more evidence if we need to review cases!” Mulgan wrote.

The changes should prevent coaches from making use of any glitches present in the game or utilizing cheats as their perspective will be under constant supervision.

While this could partially hinder coaches from potentially opening an official stream and see the enemy’s position in a practice called “stream sniping,” individuals would still be able to do so using another device.

The MOss Anti-cheat is a software that constantly monitors the user’s PC, taking random screenshots and reporting any prohibited activities such as the use of macros. It has been active since 2010.

Blast premier csgo
BLAST
New rules at the BLAST Premier Fall Series will try to combat any potential coaching issues.

While Valve patched the spectator bug soon after it became public, it was revealed that it had been present since at least 2016.

Use of the bug compromised several matches, including qualifiers for the major and resulted in several teams having their Regional Major Ranking points removed.

The coaching exploit scandal affected the entire CSGO scene and the initiative taken by BLAST, while not perfect, is the TO’s next step in combating the issue. These new rules will try to help prevent any further incidents throughout the BLAST Premier Fall Series.