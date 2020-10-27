How CSGO caster Anders dealt with mental health issues I The Richard Lewis interview - Dexerto

Renowned Counter-Strike caster, Anders Blume, sat down with Richard Lewis to talk about his bout with mental health issues and how he was able to cope with it all throughout the years.

Blume has been the gold-standard for on-air talent in esports. Whether it’s the amount of events he attends or the game’s he casts, his career has been a great example for others who want to follow.

Unfortunately, life doesn’t come without its hardships. Whether it was personal matters at home or a packed schedule of responsibilities, Blume was hit with a flurry of stresses that seemed to pile on at times.

This is something that Blume and Lewis recognized affects everyone, but something many don’t talk about – or even admit to themselves.

On the job, there are some times when people can invest too much of themselves into the craft, which can start to have adverse effects on their health. Outside of the job, influences from social media or the internet just adds to the mess if you let it consume you.

While there aren’t glamorous or catchy solutions to these issues, Blume found respite in everything from diet, exercise, and even meditation to start dealing with the issue head-on.

Self-control in practicing good habits and having the mental strength to cast aside negativity doesn’t come easy for all people, but it could be something everyone can work on.

Through years of practice, Blume eventually found a routine that works for him even when life gets thick, and is hoping more people can find a way to do the same for themselves.