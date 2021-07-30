Extremely rare CSGO knife could be the most expensive ever

Counter-Strike is widely known for its cosmetic trading, with some skins being sold for upwards of $100,000, but this Karambit Case Hardened knife could be worth an insane amount, with YouTuber ohnePixel suggesting as high as $800,000 could be possible.

In 2016, a factory new, pattern 387 Case Hardened Karambit was traded for an estimated $100,000 in CS:GO cosmetics. Just five years later this now may be the most valuable item in Counter-Strike history, estimated to be sold for $800,000.

Some skins in the past have traded for outrageous values, such as in July 2020, when an M4A4 Howl, which had rare iBUYPOWER stickers from Katowice 2014 reportedly sold for a world-record $100,000, and is now up on the market for $130,000.

Notable skin collector ohnePixel, released a short video on YouTube on July 29, showcasing this rare knife. During the video, ohnePixel claimed that it could sell of upwards of $800,000.

“If he would actually want to sell it, if he put it up for sale in China and stuff, I think this would nowadays be worth and I’m not even kidding, I talked to collector friends, it would sell for $800,000,” ohnePixel explained.

Claiming that the skin would sell for $800,000 may be a little ambitious in the eyes of some people, but it’s certainly not impossible. Although we don’t know exactly how much the knife would sell for, It’s fair to say that it would sell for at least a couple hundred thousand, based on other cosmetic sales.

What makes the knife so rare?

A variable that makes your Counter-Strike cosmetics so rare is its float value, which is referred to as the condition of the skin. The float value is between 0 to 1, where 0 shows the least wear and 1 shows the most. To make things easier, float values are divided into five categories.

0 – 0.07 – Factory New

0.07 – 0.15 – Minimal Wear

0.15 – 0.38 – Field-Tested

0.38 – 0.45 – Well-Worn

0.45 – 1 – Battle-Scarred

In this case, this knife has a float value of 0.04, making it Factory New. Another factor that makes the Case Hardened skins so rare is the different patterns that you can get. The knife has pattern 387 almost completely covers the entire side of the knife blue, making it stand out more. The bluer, the more valuable.