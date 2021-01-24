Ex-100 Thieves CSGO roster joins new org with BnTeT

Four of the former 100 Thieves roster, their coach Kassad, and former Gen.G player BnTeT have joined Extremum.

Ex-100T core join Extremum

BnTeT joins from Gen.G

Kassad joins from Cloud9’s Colossus

100 Thieves exited CS:GO in late 2020, as much of the North American scene petered out, and LAN events were canceled.

This left their talented roster, still full of potential, without an org. Justin ‘jks’ Savage joined compLexity, but the future for the rest of the ANZ lineup was unclear.

On January 24, Extremum revealed their new lineup, which also included Indonesian player Hansel ‘BnTeT’ Ferdinand, formerly of Gen.G and TyLoo, long regarded as one of the best Asian players.

We are ready to show you another way – #OURWAY pic.twitter.com/te0VtZnKVd — EXTREMUM #OURWAY (@extremumgg) January 24, 2021

Where will they play?

Kassad also rejoins his old teammates as coach. He had coached the core of this roster on both Renegades and 100 Thieves, before leaving for a stint with Cloud9.

Extremum will now work towards qualifying for the PGL Stockholm major, as well as competing in tournaments in Europe. HLTV reports they will travel to North America to compete in specific RMR (Regional Major Ranking) tournaments to earn their Major spot.

EXTREMUM CS:GO roster