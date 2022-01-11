Evil Geniuses CEO teases new CSGO roster with Cloud9 Boston Major stars

Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson teased the org’s 2022 CSGO roster headlined by Cloud9 Boston Major winning stars including Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip.

LaPointe came just short of confirming the lineup, instead opting to directly name drop the talents who could wear the black-and-white jersey for the next few months.

Going by her tweets, the org will retain the services of longtime members Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov and Vincent ‘Brehze’ Cayonte while adding a trio of NA players who’ve hoisted the region’s only Major trophy.

EG new CSGO roster

While EG have yet to give official confirmation of its 2022 roster, the CEO’s Twitter thread gave fans a pretty good idea of what it could be.

EG 2022 CSGO roster:

William ‘RUSH’ Wierzba

Jacky ‘Stewie2K’ Yip

Timothy ’autimatic’ Ta

Vincent ‘Brehze’ Cayonte

Tsvetelin ‘CeRq’ Dimitrov

Stewie parted with Team Liquid along with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Michael ‘Grim’ Wince at the end of 2021. Rush was recently in Complexity Gaming before the team cleared the house of its CSGO members.

Meanwhile, autimatic retired from CSGO after his time on Gen.G Esports to play in T1’s Valorant team. According to LaPointe’s tweets, autimatic is primed to re-enter the scene and link up with his old C9 teammates.

“In all seriousness, we are here to save NA CS. Get hyped to learn about the team and why they joined starting next week,” LaPointe said, all but confirming the team.

Ahead of the 2022 campaign, Evil Geniuses parted ways with most of its CSGO talent when it let go ‘Tarik’ Celik, Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter, Peter ‘stanislaw’ Jarguz, and Michał ‘MICHU’ Müller.

As one of the last big NA orgs in CSGO, EG are looking to put together a roster that could match the firepower of top teams that are currently running the scene.