Drunk CSGO player accidentally sold rare $20K skin for low price after forgetting a digit

A drunk CSGO skin trader accidentally sold their $20,000 skin with four Katowice 2014 stickers attached to it for $2,000, forgetting to put the extra zero.

CSGO skins can get very expensive. So expensive that there are skin traders who are able to make a living, or at least a side hustle, off of just selling and trading CSGO skins.

But despite the immense value of certain cosmetics, sometimes it can be a little bit hard to discern how much a particular skin is worth from a glance, as you need to take into account stickers, patterns, its float, and more.

Article continues after ad

Such a problem may have hit a skin trader on June 11, after he accidentally sold his rare AK-47 skin with four Katowice 2014 holo stickers on it for just $2,000.

In a tweet from CSGO skin trader Derpz, he posted an expensive AK-47 skin, a StatTrak Vulcan Factory New with four mixed Katowice 2014 Holo stickers on it, saying it undersold for $2,000.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The skin, according to Derpz, should have cost around $20,000. Even if it realistically went for lower, he estimates that it should have at least sold for around $15,000 to $17,000.

Article continues after ad

Derpz also posted a screenshot of the seller’s social media post about it, where they claimed, translated from Chinese, they were drunk and accidentally sold it without double checking its price which was missing a zero, and sent it to the buyer.

Additionally, the buyer, in their inebriated state, may have gotten confused as most AK-47 Vulcan Factory New’s do regularly sell for around $2,000.

However, because of how much value the Katowice 2014 Holo stickers add, despite just being a mix of lower-value ones from collection, it should have added quite a fair amount to the skin’s value.